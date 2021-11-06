Villarreal v Getafe
Betting Tips: Best home wins this Sunday
Sunday are always blessed when it comes to betting as top teams have rested well and refreshed from midweek games. So based on stats, they usually get maximum points.
Villarreal have had a rough past week but with the news that Emery will continue with, that’s a good boost ahead of the Getafe clash.
Getafe, meanwhile, claimed their first win of the season at the 12th time of asking last time out.
Villarreal to win at 1.50 odds
Fenerbahce v Kayserispor
Fenerbahce returned to winning ways in the Europa League with a 3-0 win away against Antwerp and that’s a good form to take into the league.
Kayserispor have recorded some impressive wins this season and they will cause Fenerbahce issues.
Fenerbahce to win at 1.44 odds
Marseille v Metz
Marseille are facing the league’s worst defense and Metz are struggling to keep a clean sheet.
This is should be a comprehensive win for Marseille at 1.40 odds
Atletico MG v America MG
Atletico Mineiro are in a cruising mood as they are sitting pretty on the table with a 10-point lead.
Their state rival, America MG are looking for continental tickets and they will be difficult to crack for Atletico MG.
Atletico MG to win at 1.50 odds
Lazio v Salernitana
Lazio created enough chances to finish with a 2-2 draw against Atalanta but the newly-promoted side, Salernitana struggled to create chances against Napoli.
Lazio will be looking forward to extending their unbeaten home form and a win at 1.30 odds.
