RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Betting Tips: Best home wins this Sunday

Authors:

Sulaiman 'Pooja' Adebayo

Sunday are always blessed when it comes to betting as top teams have rested well and refreshed from midweek games. So based on stats, they usually get maximum points.

Villarreal and Marseille's wins are expected on Sunday
Villarreal and Marseille's wins are expected on Sunday

Villarreal v Getafe

Recommended articles
Villarreal have had a rough couple of weeks
Villarreal have had a rough couple of weeks AFP

Villarreal have had a rough past week but with the news that Emery will continue with, that’s a good boost ahead of the Getafe clash.

Getafe, meanwhile, claimed their first win of the season at the 12th time of asking last time out.

Villarreal to win at 1.50 odds

Fenerbahce v Kayserispor

Fenerbahce returned to winning ways in the Europa League with a 3-0 win away against Antwerp and that’s a good form to take into the league.

Kayserispor have recorded some impressive wins this season and they will cause Fenerbahce issues.

Fenerbahce to win at 1.44 odds

Marseille v Metz

Matteo Guendouzi's Marseille are overwhelming favourites for Sunday's game
Matteo Guendouzi's Marseille are overwhelming favourites for Sunday's game AFP

Marseille are facing the league’s worst defense and Metz are struggling to keep a clean sheet.

This is should be a comprehensive win for Marseille at 1.40 odds

Atletico MG v America MG

Atletico Mineiro are in a cruising mood as they are sitting pretty on the table with a 10-point lead.

Their state rival, America MG are looking for continental tickets and they will be difficult to crack for Atletico MG.

Atletico MG to win at 1.50 odds

Lazio v Salernitana

Lazio created enough chances to finish with a 2-2 draw against Atalanta but the newly-promoted side, Salernitana struggled to create chances against Napoli.

Lazio will be looking forward to extending their unbeaten home form and a win at 1.30 odds.

Sulaiman Adebayo is a Nigerian-based sports journalist, FIFA accredited photographer and bet consultant.

---

Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf.

Authors:

Sulaiman 'Pooja' Adebayo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Blow for Barca and Spain as Fati injured against Celta

Blow for Barca and Spain as Fati injured against Celta

What Manchester United legend Roy Keane said after derby defeat

What Manchester United legend Roy Keane said after derby defeat

Bayern Munich take Freiburg's unbeaten record to stay top

Bayern Munich take Freiburg's unbeaten record to stay top

20 Man United roasts from Nigerian Twitter

20 Man United roasts from Nigerian Twitter

Betting Tips: Best home wins this Sunday

Betting Tips: Best home wins this Sunday

Solskjaer demands standards fitting of Man Utd after City masterclass

Solskjaer demands standards fitting of Man Utd after City masterclass

Xavi under no illusions ahead of fairytale on Barcelona return

Xavi under no illusions ahead of fairytale on Barcelona return

Genoa sack Ballardini, Shevchenko set to step in - report

Genoa sack Ballardini, Shevchenko set to step in - report

Guardiola ends Solskjaer hoodoo in 2-0 victory at Old Trafford

Guardiola ends Solskjaer hoodoo in 2-0 victory at Old Trafford

Trending

Zimbabwean footballer loses house, cars to ex-wife after registering properties in her name

Zimbabwean footballer loses house, cars to ex-wife after registering properties in her name

Rohr: Kalu rejected call-up to focus on his club

Gernot Rohr granted Samuel Kalu's request to focus on his club form

Majeed Ashimeru channels his inner Suarez after ‘saving’ Anderlecht with last-minute handball

Majeed Ashimeru channels his inner Suarez after ‘saving’ Anderlecht with last-minute handball

Coach shot, players run for their lives as chaos disrupts football game in Argentina

Coach shot, players run for their lives as chaos disrupts football game in Argentina