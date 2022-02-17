The surest bet for every UEFA Conference League game

Fenerbahce vs Slavia Prague

Slavia Prague travel to Turkey to take on Fenerbahce without the services of seven first-team players. The Czech outfit are in better form than their hosts and will have Peter Olayinka leading the line but Fenerbahce have the upper hand at home.

1.35 odds for a home win or draw seems reasonable, the double chance on Fenerbahce is your best bet.

Midtjylland vs PAOK

Danish side, Midtjylland have scored and conceded in seven of their last 10 matches while PAOK have scored in nine of their last 10.

Both teams to score in this one is available at 1.77 odds which more than fair and likely to occur.

PSV vs Maccabi Tel Aviv

All signs point to a home win here, PSV are the better team both currently and historically and they are playing at home, it is a no-brainer.

1.26 odds is not a lot but a solid nice booster on the accumulator for what is an almost guaranteed PSV win.

Rapid Vienna vs Vitesse

Both teams are in wretched form at the moment, Rapid Vienna have lost five of their last six games while Vitesse are currently on a four-game losing streak.

But what they have in common even in their bad form is goals, they score and especially ship lots of goals.

Eight of Rapid Vienna’s last 10 games have ended in over 2.5 goals or more, the same for Vitesse in seven of their last 10.

Over 2.5 goals option in this one is available at 1.84 odds.

Celtic vs Bodo Glimt

Celtic are currently on an incredible 17-game unbeaten run with only one draw in that period and nine consecutive wins which they are favoured to extend to 10 against Bodo Glimt.

Bodo Glimt are usually a very good side with a capacity to wreak havoc on their day, they did thrash Roma 6-1 in the group stage. But the problem here is that Bodo have not played a competitive game since the Norwegian league ended in November 2021.

Celtic have played 12 and won 11 games within that period which is why they should have the edge here, valued at 1.45 odds for a home win.

Leicester City vs Randers

Leicester City are winless in their last five games but they are still overwhelming favourites to win this clash against Danish side, Randers at 1.26 odds.

It remains to be seen how seriously Brendan Rodgers takes this competition but whatever team he fields should still be able to get the job done.

Marseille vs Qarabag

Another game with a clear favourite, Marseille should make light work of Azerbaijani opposition, Qarabag when they face off at the Stade Velodrome.

Marseille are valued at 1.31 for a home win.

Sparta Prague vs Partizan Belgrade