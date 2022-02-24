The surest bet for every Europa League playoff 2nd leg game

All eight of the ties are delicately poised and still up for grabs which makes for exciting viewing. But beyond excitement, there is money to be made.

Here are the best betting options for each of the eight games tonight.

Dinamo Zagreb v Sevilla

AFP

Having lost the first leg 3-1, Dinamo Zagreb must now defeat Sevilla by three clear goals to advance to the next round which is a huge mountain to climb.

Sevilla are valued at 2.10 odds for a win and they just might, after all they have won all three previous games against Zagreb.

But Julian Lopetegui’s team also have a comfortable lead and might not want to force the issue which means x2, Sevilla win or draw at 1.25 odds is your best bet.

Lazio v Porto

IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

Porto won the first leg 2-1 but that lead is far from insurmountable for Lazio who will now have star striker Ciro Immobile available for this clash at the Stadio Olimpico.

That means goals are still your best bet, over 2.5 goals is at 1.83, both teams to score at 1.64 odds and a simple over 1.5 for the fainthearted is available at 1.21 odds.

Olympiacos v Atalanta

Instagram

Atalanta were trailing at home to Olympiacos in the first leg until they were rescued by a quick-fire double in the second half by defender, Berat Djimsiti.

There is reason to believe they might not be so lucky in this second leg, especially since Duvan Zapata, Josip Ilicic and Aleksey Miranchuk are still unavailable, we might have an upset on the cards.

Olympiacos have the capacity to at least draw at home, their win or draw 1x has been set at 1.55 odds which is achievable.

Real Sociedad v RB Leipzig

After an enthralling first leg which ended 2-2, both teams still have it all to play for in Anoeta which is why you can expect goals once again.

Over 2.5 goals at 1.72 odds is not bad at all but both teams to score remains the surest bet here and it is available at 1.57 odds.

Real Betis v Zenit

Real Betis did the hard part right by going to Russia and winning the first leg against Zenit St Petersburg and now they need at least a draw to qualify.

A double chance on Real Betis would make a lot of sense, 1x is priced at 1.21 but it’s difficult to see Zenit winning at the Benito Villamarin.

Braga v Sheriff Tiraspol

Sheriff Tiraspol carried their Champions League form into the Europa League as they defeated Braga 2-0 in the first leg in Moldova.

Now they must not lose by more than a goal margin in Portugal tonight to seal advancement to the next round which is very doable.

That particular market, the away handicap 0:2 is available at 1.57 odds which means Braga cannot beat Tiraspol by more than a one-goal margin.

Napoli v Barcelona

AFP

The first leg at the Camp Nou ended 1-1 which means every game between these two sides has ended with both teams scoring.

That remains your best bet for this second leg too at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, both teams to score is available for 1.64 odds.

Rangers v Borussia Dortmund

Imago

After pulling of the biggest result of the first leg, a 4-2 win at the Signal Iduna Park, all Rangers have to do is stay solid at home and not lose by more than one goal.