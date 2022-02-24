BETTING

The surest bet for every Conference League playoff 2nd leg game

Tunde Young
Predicting the best option for every UEFA Europa Conference League game today.

UEFA Europa Conference League betting preview
Eight Europa Conference League games will be played today, the second leg fixtures of the playoff round to determine which eight teams will advance to the next round.

Here are the surest betting options from each of those eight games.

Bodo Glimt vs Celtic
Bodo Glimt vs Celtic IMAGO / PA Images

Having pulled off yet another shocker by winning 3-1 at Celtic Park last week, Bodo Glimt must now defend their turn and they cannot afford to lose by more than one goal here.

Bodo have a stellar home record in this year’s competition, they beat Roma 6-1 in the group stage and can do enough to at least earn a draw tonight against Celtic.

Bodo Glimt to win or draw is priced at a massive 1.71 odds which gives punters an opportunity to take full advantage.

PSV forward, Noni Madueke. [skysports]
PSV forward, Noni Madueke. [skysports] Pulse Nigeria

PSV won the first leg at home as expected but their failure to score more than one goal has left this tie wide open as they travel to Israel to face Maccabi Haifa.

A home handicap 2:0 at 1.25 odds could work best here, even if Maccabi were to lose at home, it is unlikely they do so by more than a goal margin.

A late goal won Partizan Belgrade the first leg away from home and the second leg promises to be just as tight which could mean a slow start.

A 15-minute draw is available at 1.22 odds and the 20-minute draw is at 1.35 odds, both very possible options.

Marseille won the first leg at the Stade Velodrome 3-1 and may well repeat the trick when they play in Baku, Azerbaijan later today.

Marseille are valued at 2.15 odds for a very possible away win but if that scares you, then try the x2, Marseille to win or draw is at 1.25 odds.

Brothers! Ndidi and Lookman in a warm embrace.
Brothers! Ndidi and Lookman in a warm embrace. Pulse Nigeria

Leicester City won the first leg 4-1 at the King Power Stadium with the help of Nigerians, Kelechi Iheanacho, Ademola Lookman and Wilfried Ndidi who got on the scoresheet.

Randers and their own Nigerian duo of Tosin Kehinde and Stephen Odey will be primed for revenge which they most likely will not get, Leicester to win again is at 1.67 odds, take it.

Midtjylland emerged victorious 1-0 at home but this might not be a close encounter the second time around. Over 1.5 has been priced at 1.37 odds, that is the surest bet here.

Peter Olayinka (IMAGO / CTK Photo)
Peter Olayinka (IMAGO / CTK Photo) Pulse Nigeria

Peter Olayinka played the full 90 minutes as Slavia Prague won the first leg 3-2 in Turkey but Fenerbahce could be motivated to make a comeback in the second leg.

It is advisable to bet on goals in this one, over 1.5 is at 1.27 odds, over 2.5 goals at 1.88 odds and both teams to score at 1.71 odds, pick your poison.

Vitesse lost the first leg 2-1 away from home and are expected to right that wrong with a home win today but another upset might just be in the air.

The home team will be without Lois Openda and Richedly Bazoer, their two best players making it difficult to see how they can beat Rapid Vienna convincingly.

An away handicap 0:2 option looks good here, 1.24 odds for Rapid Vienna to not lose by more than a one-goal margin.

