The surest bet for every Conference League playoff 2nd leg game

Here are the surest betting options from each of those eight games.

Bodo Glimt v Celtic

Having pulled off yet another shocker by winning 3-1 at Celtic Park last week, Bodo Glimt must now defend their turn and they cannot afford to lose by more than one goal here.

Bodo have a stellar home record in this year’s competition, they beat Roma 6-1 in the group stage and can do enough to at least earn a draw tonight against Celtic.

Bodo Glimt to win or draw is priced at a massive 1.71 odds which gives punters an opportunity to take full advantage.

Maccabi Haifa v PSV

PSV won the first leg at home as expected but their failure to score more than one goal has left this tie wide open as they travel to Israel to face Maccabi Haifa.

A home handicap 2:0 at 1.25 odds could work best here, even if Maccabi were to lose at home, it is unlikely they do so by more than a goal margin.

Partizan Belgrade v Sparta Prague

A late goal won Partizan Belgrade the first leg away from home and the second leg promises to be just as tight which could mean a slow start.

A 15-minute draw is available at 1.22 odds and the 20-minute draw is at 1.35 odds, both very possible options.

Qarabag v Marseille

Marseille won the first leg at the Stade Velodrome 3-1 and may well repeat the trick when they play in Baku, Azerbaijan later today.

Marseille are valued at 2.15 odds for a very possible away win but if that scares you, then try the x2, Marseille to win or draw is at 1.25 odds.

Randers v Leicester City

Leicester City won the first leg 4-1 at the King Power Stadium with the help of Nigerians, Kelechi Iheanacho, Ademola Lookman and Wilfried Ndidi who got on the scoresheet.

Randers and their own Nigerian duo of Tosin Kehinde and Stephen Odey will be primed for revenge which they most likely will not get, Leicester to win again is at 1.67 odds, take it.

PAOK v Midtjylland

Midtjylland emerged victorious 1-0 at home but this might not be a close encounter the second time around. Over 1.5 has been priced at 1.37 odds, that is the surest bet here.

Slavia Prague v Fenerbahce

Peter Olayinka played the full 90 minutes as Slavia Prague won the first leg 3-2 in Turkey but Fenerbahce could be motivated to make a comeback in the second leg.

It is advisable to bet on goals in this one, over 1.5 is at 1.27 odds, over 2.5 goals at 1.88 odds and both teams to score at 1.71 odds, pick your poison.

Vitesse v Rapid Vienna

Vitesse lost the first leg 2-1 away from home and are expected to right that wrong with a home win today but another upset might just be in the air.

The home team will be without Lois Openda and Richedly Bazoer, their two best players making it difficult to see how they can beat Rapid Vienna convincingly.