The best way to cash out from Conference League games tonight

Tunde Young
Betting tips for all Europa Conference League Round of 16 second leg matches.

The first leg of the Europa Conference League Round of 16 was very good for punters, there were no major upsets and things went as planned, we can only hope the eight second leg games tonight follow the same pattern.

Here are the best betting options for each one of tonight's Europa Conference League games for you to stake on and hopefully win some money.

Bodo Glimt have been the giant killers of this season's Conference League
Bodo Glimt have been the giant killers of this season's Conference League NTB Scanpix

Bodo Glimt have been the story of the Conference League so far and could now secure qualification to the quarterfinals with at least a draw in this game after winning the first leg 2-1.

Over 1.5 goals could work best here, valued at around 1.21 odds, but expect a sturdy defensive effort which could limit goals, under 3.5 goals is at around 1.44 odds.

Dimitri Payet in action for Marseille
Dimitri Payet in action for Marseille AFP

The first game ended 2-1 in Marseille's favour and this second could have the same amount of goals or more, over 2.5 goals is set at around 1.63 odds.

Chukwunonso 'Noni' Madueke grabbed an assist in PSV's draw on Thursday
Chukwunonso 'Noni' Madueke grabbed an assist in PSV's draw on Thursday IMAGO / ANP

The first leg was undoubtedly the game of the competition so far, 4-4 it ended in the Netherlands and now with the tie still on the line, both teams have to do it all over again in Denmark.

Over 2.5 goals here is at 1.57 odds while both teams to score is set at 1.50 odds both options are strong possibilities.

Kelechi Iheanacho scored for Leicester City in the Europa League
Kelechi Iheanacho scored for Leicester City in the Europa League Pulse Nigeria

Leicester City won the first leg 2-0 at home which puts them in a strong position to advance to the quarterfinal which means all they have to do is avoid defeat by more than one goal.

Leicester City handicap 0:2 is available at 1.23 odds which means Leicester cannot lose by more than a one-goal margin. And if you're feeling more confident, go with a simple double chance on Leicester City, away win or draw is at 1.86 odds.

Cyriel Dessers got his fourth goal of the UEFA Europa Conference League season against Partizan
Cyriel Dessers got his fourth goal of the UEFA Europa Conference League season against Partizan IMAGO / Box to Box Pictures

Feyenoord smashed Partizan in the first leg, 5-2 away in Belgrade and are best placed to win the second game at home, valued at around 1.43 odds.

The first leg was a tight encounter which PAOK won at home 1-0 and the second one will be just as tight which is why you should invest in a simple 15-minute draw at 1.23 odds.

Olayinka Peter wheels away after putting the ball in the back of the net against Feyenoord.
Olayinka Peter wheels away after putting the ball in the back of the net against Feyenoord. Pulse Nigeria

Slavia Prague won the first leg 3-0 and might be tempted to pump the brakes in the second game which is why an away win or draw pick works best here at 1.42 odds.

Oliviera celebrates with his Roma teammates.
Oliviera celebrates with his Roma teammates. Pulse Nigeria

Roma beat Vitesse 1-0 away from home last week and are now valued at 1.54 odds to win again, this time at home which should be a walk in the park for them at the Stadio Olimpico.

