The best way to cash out from Conference League games tonight

Here are the best betting options for each one of tonight's Europa Conference League games for you to stake on and hopefully win some money.

AZ Alkmaar v Bodo Glimt

NTB Scanpix

Bodo Glimt have been the story of the Conference League so far and could now secure qualification to the quarterfinals with at least a draw in this game after winning the first leg 2-1.

Over 1.5 goals could work best here, valued at around 1.21 odds, but expect a sturdy defensive effort which could limit goals, under 3.5 goals is at around 1.44 odds.

Basel v Marseille

AFP

The first game ended 2-1 in Marseille's favour and this second could have the same amount of goals or more, over 2.5 goals is set at around 1.63 odds.

Copenhagen v PSV

IMAGO / ANP

The first leg was undoubtedly the game of the competition so far, 4-4 it ended in the Netherlands and now with the tie still on the line, both teams have to do it all over again in Denmark.

Over 2.5 goals here is at 1.57 odds while both teams to score is set at 1.50 odds both options are strong possibilities.

Stade Rennes v Leicester City

Pulse Nigeria

Leicester City won the first leg 2-0 at home which puts them in a strong position to advance to the quarterfinal which means all they have to do is avoid defeat by more than one goal.

Leicester City handicap 0:2 is available at 1.23 odds which means Leicester cannot lose by more than a one-goal margin. And if you're feeling more confident, go with a simple double chance on Leicester City, away win or draw is at 1.86 odds.

Feyenoord v Partizan

IMAGO / Box to Box Pictures

Feyenoord smashed Partizan in the first leg, 5-2 away in Belgrade and are best placed to win the second game at home, valued at around 1.43 odds.

Gent v PAOK

The first leg was a tight encounter which PAOK won at home 1-0 and the second one will be just as tight which is why you should invest in a simple 15-minute draw at 1.23 odds.

LASK Linz v Slavia Prague

Pulse Nigeria

Slavia Prague won the first leg 3-0 and might be tempted to pump the brakes in the second game which is why an away win or draw pick works best here at 1.42 odds.

Roma v Vitesse

Pulse Nigeria