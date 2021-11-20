Betting Preview: 5 hot predictions from Saturday’s European games

The Foxes have been in a bad patch of form lately, going winless in their last three competitive games and currently sit in 12th place.

For the Blues, they were held by Burnley last time out, the first time they had dropped points in the league since September 25 when they lost at home to Manchester City. It was only the third time this season they had failed to claim maximum points.

Chelsea however remain in top spot and have lost only three of their last 18 league games against Leicester (W10 D5). They are good value to avoid defeat at the King Power Stadium.

Prediction: Chelsea win or draw.

Watford vs Manchester United

Things haven’t been going well for the Hornets under Claudio Ranieri. Aside from a comeback 5-2 win at Everton, they’ve suffered defeats to Liverpool, Southampton and most recently, Arsenal.

Watford could however have a chance to claim points against a Red Devils side that are equally in poor form. One league win in six (D1 L4) leaves them five points off the top four and nine off the summit of the log.

Watford have conceded at least a goal in their last 21 Premier League matches, and this gives room for Cristiano Ronaldo to shine. The Portuguese maestro has four league goals to his name since his return to Old Trafford and has netted 83 goals against newly-promoted sides since he first joined United in 2003. He looks good for an 84th strike (and potentially more) on Saturday.

Prediction: Ronaldo to score anytime.

Liverpool vs Arsenal

The Reds were brought down to earth in their last league game at West Ham which finished 3-2, ending a 25-game unbeaten run in all competitions. Jurgen Klopp however enjoys a good record against Arsenal with just one loss in 11 league games (W7 D3).

The Gunners have seen revived form after a bad start to the season. They are on an eight-game unbeaten run (W6 D2) and sit just two points behind fourth-placed Liverpool.

Goals have been a common theme in this fixture with three or more goals occurring in 10 of the previous 11 league matches. Another high-scoring one is on the cards.

Prediction: Over 2.5 goals

Lazio vs Juventus

It’s been a season of mixed form for the Biancocelesti in Serie A, with six wins from 12 coupled with three losses and another three draws.

The Bianconeri have had a season of struggles that sees them sit in an unfamiliar eighth spot on the log, 14 points away from the top.

Goalscoring has been an issue for the men in white and black stripes, as they have netted just one goal in each of their last six league games. On Lazio’s part, they’ve failed to keep a league clean sheet at home to Juventus in their previous 16 games, their longest streak against any opponent. A 17th game looks good value for punters.

Prediction: Lazio no clean sheet.

Barcelona vs Espanyol

It’s going to be Xavi’s first match in charge of the club he spent his entire career at as a player. He inherits a team with just 17 points from their first 12 games in La Liga this season, which is their lowest tally at this point since the 2002-03 season where they had 16 points.

On the bright side, the Blaugrana have not lost any of their last 22 league matches against Espanyol (W17 D5), keeping 16 clean sheets in those games. A first win for Xavi as Barca boss against their fellow Catalan side would be a good start.

Prediction: Barcelona to win

---

Kunle is an avid writer with interest in topics on sports, politics and health. His articles have featured in Goal.com, Opera News and Vanguard News. He holds a Bachelors and Masters degree in International Relations and is an advocate for people living with Hydrocephalus and other neurological conditions.

-----