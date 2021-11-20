Betting Preview: 5 high value picks from Sunday's football action

The Citizens claimed a commanding 2-0 win over cross-town rivals Manchester United before the international break to sit three points behind leaders Chelsea.

City have won their last seven Premier League matches against Everton, scoring 21 times and conceding only five.

The Toffees are winless in their last five league games (D2 L3) and this gives Pep Guardiola's side a chance to record another comfortable victory.

Prediction: Manchester City to win

Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds United

Things didn't get off to a winning start for Antonio Conte in his first league match as Spurs boss at Everton. He was however able to avoid defeat with a goalless draw.

Things haven't been going smoothly for Leeds unlike last season when they gained promotion after a 16-year top-flight absence. They've only won twice this term, drawing five and losing four times. The Whites have also lost their last four away league matches against Tottenham, last winning there in February 2001.

Tottenham haven’t had a shot on target in either of their last two Premier League games, with their last such attempt coming in the 44th minute of their 1-0 defeat at West Ham. This is an indication that goals won't be a part of the spectacle in this match. A pick of three goals or less in North London is good value for punters.

Prediction: Under 3.5 goals

Granada vs Real Madrid

The Nazaries are one of the poorest teams in La Liga this season with just two wins from 11 games, five loses and another five draws. They've also been whipping boys for Real Madrid, failing to claim a single point in their last 12 league meetings with the Spanish capital giants.

Los Blancos have bounced back well since their 2-1 loss at Espanyol to record three wins and a draw from their next four league matches, which sees them sit just one point from the top of the table with a game in hand.

As stated earlier, Madrid have won their last 12 league matches against Granada, scoring 40 goals (an average of 3.3 goals per game) in them. It should not be any surprise if there's a repeat goal outcome in Andalusia on Sunday.

Prediction: Over 2.5 goals

Inter Milan vs Napoli

Both sides come into this match after claiming 1-1 draws against AC Milan and Hellas Verona in their respective previous games.

Napoli remain at the top with 32 points, same as Milan, but with a superior goal difference. Inter are third, seven points behind.

The Nerazzurri are winless in their four league matches against sides that finished in the top seven last season this term (Juventus, Milan, Atalanta and Lazio). This will be good reading for the Partenopei who remain unbeaten this season and in their last 21 league games stretching back to April.

Prediction: Napoli win or draw

Lyon vs Marseille

It's one of the biggest battles in France known as 'Choc des Olympiques'. Lyon has the lion's share of victories with 74 wins in 101 league encounters.

Both teams aren’t in great shape in Ligue 1 this season, Marseille winning six from 13 matches and drawing five while Lyon have won five, drawn four and lost four, which sees them out of the European qualification places.

One common feature in this grand fixture is that both sides usually find the back of the net. It's happened in nine of their previous 13 competitive outings including last season's league double that ended 1-1. It looks good to happen again at the Groupama Stadium on Sunday.

Prediction: Both teams to score.

