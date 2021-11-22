Betting Preview: 4 rewarding picks from Tuesday's Champions League action

Both teams head into this match locked on seven points each, but the Red Devils are top by virtue of head-to-head advantage after their 2-1 first leg win at Old Trafford.

The Yellow Submarines have been a thorn for United and this is evidenced by the fact that the English side have recorded four draws in five previous Champions League meetings.

It took a late goal from Cristiano Ronaldo to win the corresponding fixture, and the Estadio de la Ceramica is not a happy hunting ground. The sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes matters a little difficult, with interim boss Michael Carrick charged with getting a result in Spain. Villarreal will look to capitalize on the situation of United.

The men in red look good at best for a draw while Villarreal are the more favored side for a win.

Prediction: Villarreal win or draw

Barcelona vs Benfica

The Blaugrana started life under new manager Xavi at the weekend with a 1-0 derby win over Catalan rivals Espanyol.

While it brings a sigh of relief in what has been a poor season by their standards, they come up against a Benfica side that pummelled them 3-0 in the reverse fixture in Lisbon.

Barcelona have recorded just seven shots on target in the Champions League this season, which is second fewest to minnows Malmo and their tally of four. This, coupled with Barca scoring just two goals so far in the competition this term, is an indication of a low goalscoring affair at Camp Nou on Tuesday night.

Prediction: Under 3.5 goals

Chelsea vs Juventus

The Blues were hit with a 1-0 defeat in the reverse fixture on matchday two which left their fans disappointed by their display that night.

Stats and history tilt towards favoring Juve for this match. The Bianconeri have won each of their last three away Champions League games against English sides and have beaten Chelsea in their last two meetings.

What is more is that Chelsea have lost six of their last 10 Champions League games against Italian opposition (W1 D3), conceding a mammoth 21 goals. They might be defensively solid this season, but Juve is a very tough opponent. Punters can therefore get good rewards backing Thomas Tuchel's men not to keep a clean sheet on their turf.

Prediction: Chelsea no clean sheet.

Young Boys vs Atalanta

The Italians came out victors with a slim 1-0 win in the corresponding fixture in Bergamo after which they claimed only one point in the double over Manchester United despite impressing against the English side.

For the Swiss side, it was back-to-back losses against Villarreal by an aggregate score of 6-1 which leaves them sitting in last place in Group F. Young Boys have a poor record against Italian teams, losing five of their last six games (W1).

Atalanta are a strong scoring side, doing so in 86% of their games since their Champions League debut in 2019. Young Boys are equally a confident scoring side, doing so in all their European home games this season. This points towards goals at both ends of the Wankdorf Stadium, which would not come as a surprise.

Prediction: Both teams to score

---

Kunle is an avid writer with interest in topics on sports, politics and health. His articles have featured in Goal.com, Opera News and Vanguard News. He holds a Bachelors and Masters degree in International Relations and is an advocate for people living with Hydrocephalus and other neurological conditions.

-----