Leicester’s Super Eagles and other Conference League games to stake on today

Leicester City v Rennes

Pulse Nigeria

Leicester City are valued at 2.40 odds for a win at home to French side, Stade Rennes and although the bookies are right to value it high because it is a close game, Leicester should be able to win this game,

The Foxes led by their three Super Eagles in Wilfried Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho and Ademola Lookman have won seven of their last 10 home games, drawing two and losing only to Tottenham in that run.

Rennes on the other hand have lost five of their last six away games and were on a five-game losing away streak until they defeated Montpellier recently to end the run.

PSV v Copenhagen

Fck.dk

The bookies have PSV at 1.44 odds to win which means they expect it to be easy for the home side but Copenhagen will show up with intent to spoil the party.

Both teams to score is set at 1.96 odds which could turn out to be a massive bargain because PSV have scored and conceded in seven of their last 10 games.

Copenhagen on the other hand are not quite as generous defensively but they know how to score having found the net in each of their last 13 games. The Danish side are armed with two Nigerians in Akinkunmi Amoo and Paul Mukairu.

Marseille v Basel

AFP

Marseille are the bookies' favourite for this one as they are valued at 1.48 odds to beat their Swiss visitors, Basel at the Stade Velodrome.

Both sides have never met before but the French team are clearly the better side with more quality than their opponents which should propel them to a home win.

Vitesse v Roma

Pulse Nigeria

Roma are unbeaten in their previous four games and should extend that to five with a win over Vitesse which is available at 1.83 odds.

Vitesse have also won their last two games but they pale in comparison to Roma’s quality.

Bodo Glimt v AZ Alkmaar

IMAGO / PA Images

Bodo have beaten Roma and Celtic convincingly in this year’s competition which should give them all the required confidence to go for another win, this against AZ Alkmaar.

The bookies clearly disagree as Bodo are valued as the underdogs here at 2.97 odds for a win. If you feel the same way then perhaps both teams to score at 1.79 odds may be the safer option.

Slavia Prague v LASK Linz

Twitter/@slavia_eng

Nigerian striker Yira Sor stole the show in the last round with two wonderful goals against Fenerbahce and will now be hoping to do the same against Austrian side LASK Linz.

Sor along with fellow Nigerian striker Peter Olayinka will fire Slavia Prague to a home win at 1.62 odds.

Partizan v Feyenoord

IMAGO / Box to Box Pictures

Partizan Belgrade will host Feyenoord in a tie that is too close to call, but depending on the flow of the game, both teams may yet find the net at 2.02 odds, especially if Feyenoord’s Nigerian striker, Cyriel Dessers is in the mood.

PAOK v Gent

Twitter

PAOK have only lost one game in their last 20 and that proud record may yet continue tonight when they host Gent.