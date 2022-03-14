If your ticket spoilt this weekend, these games most likely caused it

Hoffenheim 1-1 Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich are the best team in German history and champions for the last nine seasons so it is natural to expect them to win every game.

So when they don't, even if it's against a team that had won the last four games, it feels like a massive let down which is what happened on Saturday in the 1-1 draw away at Hoffenheim after the champions had been valued at 1.43 odds for a win.

Barnsley 1-1 Fulham

In similar circumstances to Bayern, table-topping Fulham were valued at 1.42 odds to win away at Barnsley but were held to a 1-1 draw by the home team who remain in the relegation places.

Almeria 3-3 Lugo

Second in the Spanish Liga 2 and valued at 1.43 odds to win at home to mid-table Lugo, Almeria took and surrendered the lead three times despite the best efforts of Nigerian striker Sadiq Umar who scored a brace.

Bayer Leverkusen 0-1 Koln

Bayer Leverkusen disappointed punters in two ways, by losing at home to Koln despite being valued at 1.65 odds for a win and by failing to produce over 2.5 goals for only the second time in their last 13 games.

Atalanta 0-0 Genoa

With now only four wins in their last 12 games, Atalanta have become a regular feature on the list of upsets, this time failing to beat 19th-placed Genoa despite being valued at 1.36 odds.

The goalless draw also defied all punters who would have expected some goals in this game, over 2.5 goals was set at 1.45 odds.

Liberec 1-0 Slavia Prague

Slavia Prague were on a seven-game winning streak and top of the Czech league so it wouldn't have been out of place to expect them to win away at Liberec for 1.65 odds but Peter Olayinka's own goal condemned them to a 1-0 loss.

Lausanne 2-2 Young Boys

Lausanne were bottom of the Swiss League table and still so looking more than likely to get relegated so the fact that they somehow managed to pick up a point against reigning champions Young Boys is a miracle.

Akwa United 0-3 Rangers

Akwa United were one point behind Rangers and the reigning champions would have expected to win at home but Rangers showed why they have the best away record in the league.

Akwa United were thrashed 3-0 at home after they had been valued at 1.40 odds in what was a real shock not only in terms of the result but the scoreline as well.

Lobi Stars 1-2 Abia Warriors

Abia Warriors had played eight away games in the NPFL this season and only drew one and lost the remaining seven so no one expected them to do anything against Lobi Stars.