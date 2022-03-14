BETTING

If your ticket spoilt this weekend, these games most likely caused it

Authors:

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Reminiscing on the biggest betting upsets from this weekend.

Biggest betting upsets
Biggest betting upsets

This past weekend of football was littered with upsets which is bad news for punters around the world, here are the biggest ticket-busters.

Recommended articles
Hoffenheim 1-1 Bayern Munich
Hoffenheim 1-1 Bayern Munich Imago

Bayern Munich are the best team in German history and champions for the last nine seasons so it is natural to expect them to win every game.

So when they don't, even if it's against a team that had won the last four games, it feels like a massive let down which is what happened on Saturday in the 1-1 draw away at Hoffenheim after the champions had been valued at 1.43 odds for a win.

Fulham were held to a draw away at Barnsley
Fulham were held to a draw away at Barnsley Imago

In similar circumstances to Bayern, table-topping Fulham were valued at 1.42 odds to win away at Barnsley but were held to a 1-1 draw by the home team who remain in the relegation places.

Super Eagles striker Sadiq Umar scored a brace in his side's draw on Saturday
Super Eagles striker Sadiq Umar scored a brace in his side's draw on Saturday Twitter

Second in the Spanish Liga 2 and valued at 1.43 odds to win at home to mid-table Lugo, Almeria took and surrendered the lead three times despite the best efforts of Nigerian striker Sadiq Umar who scored a brace.

Bayer Leverkusen lost at home to Koln
Bayer Leverkusen lost at home to Koln Imago

Bayer Leverkusen disappointed punters in two ways, by losing at home to Koln despite being valued at 1.65 odds for a win and by failing to produce over 2.5 goals for only the second time in their last 13 games.

Atalanta could not find a way past Genoa
Atalanta could not find a way past Genoa AFP

With now only four wins in their last 12 games, Atalanta have become a regular feature on the list of upsets, this time failing to beat 19th-placed Genoa despite being valued at 1.36 odds.

The goalless draw also defied all punters who would have expected some goals in this game, over 2.5 goals was set at 1.45 odds.

Peter Olayinka (IMAGO / CTK Photo)
Peter Olayinka (IMAGO / CTK Photo) Pulse Nigeria

Slavia Prague were on a seven-game winning streak and top of the Czech league so it wouldn't have been out of place to expect them to win away at Liberec for 1.65 odds but Peter Olayinka's own goal condemned them to a 1-0 loss.

Young Boys drew away at Lausanne
Young Boys drew away at Lausanne Imago

Lausanne were bottom of the Swiss League table and still so looking more than likely to get relegated so the fact that they somehow managed to pick up a point against reigning champions Young Boys is a miracle.

Rangers vs Akwa United
Rangers vs Akwa United ece-auto-gen

Akwa United were one point behind Rangers and the reigning champions would have expected to win at home but Rangers showed why they have the best away record in the league.

Akwa United were thrashed 3-0 at home after they had been valued at 1.40 odds in what was a real shock not only in terms of the result but the scoreline as well.

Abia Warriors had played eight away games in the NPFL this season and only drew one and lost the remaining seven so no one expected them to do anything against Lobi Stars.

Lobi Stars had only dropped four points at home this season and were expected to win again at 1.40 odds but they instead slumped to a second straight home loss.

Topics:

Authors:

Tunde Young Tunde Young

More from category

  • Super Eagles and Almeria striker Umar Sadiq

    In-form Super Eagles star Umar Sadiq to miss Almeria's crucial league game against Girona

  • Victor Osimhen turned into a photographer in the game between Napoli and Verona

    Victor Osimhen explains why he turned into a photographer in Napoli's win against Verona.

  • Biggest betting upsets

    If your ticket spoilt this weekend, these games most likely caused it

Recommended articles

In-form Super Eagles star Umar Sadiq to miss Almeria's crucial league game against Girona

In-form Super Eagles star Umar Sadiq to miss Almeria's crucial league game against Girona

Victor Osimhen explains why he turned into a photographer in Napoli's win against Verona.

Victor Osimhen explains why he turned into a photographer in Napoli's win against Verona.

If your ticket spoilt this weekend, these games most likely caused it

If your ticket spoilt this weekend, these games most likely caused it

NPFL Review: Akwa United beaten at home; Plateau United and Rivers United secure valuable away points

NPFL Review: Akwa United beaten at home; Plateau United and Rivers United secure valuable away points

Tom Brady returns from 2 months retirement, back for 23rd season with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady returns from 2 months retirement, back for 23rd season with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

'Dembele is on fire'- Oshoala, Barcelona fans praise France's star for his brilliant performance in the 4-0 thrashing of Osasuna

'Dembele is on fire'- Oshoala, Barcelona fans praise France's star for his brilliant performance in the 4-0 thrashing of Osasuna

Trending

SUPER EAGLES

Victor Osimhen shows Napoli fans he is a good photographer after 2 goals [Video]

Victor Osimhen showed off his photography skills for Napoli
SUPER EAGLES

Watch Victor Osimhen score 2 goals for Napoli against Verona [Video]

Victor Osimhen scored twice for Napoli against Verona

Meet the Davido, Burna Boy and Wizkid of Nigerian Football

Wizkid, Burna Boy and Davido (Ghgossip)
CHELSEA

'We do it for the fans' - Havertz dedicates sublime Newcastle winner to Chelsea fans amidst sanctions turmoil

Kai Havertz has scored in three consecutive Premier League games for Chelsea
SERIE A

Victor Osimhen brace revives Napoli's title dreams

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen
PREMIER LEAGUE

Ghana's Partey sends warning to Super Eagles duo of Iheanacho, Ndidi in explosive Arsenal victory

Thomas Partey was on song for Arsenal in their 2-0 victory over Leicester City (IMAGO/PA Images)

Super Eagles star Zaidu Sanusi comes on to help Porto record an emphatic win over Tondela

Zaidu Sanusi

'Dembele is on fire'- Oshoala, Barcelona fans praise France's star for his brilliant performance in the 4-0 thrashing of Osasuna

Ousmane Dembele