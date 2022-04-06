How to win money from the Champions League game between Chelsea and Real Madrid

One of those games is Chelsea v Real Madrid, perhaps the biggest and most evenly-matched game in the quarter-finals and is set to be a very entertaining encounter between two good teams.

But beyond its entertainment value, this game has the potential to win you some money in many different ways which will be explored below.

Put it all on blue

Imago

Chelsea come into this game on the back of an embarrassing 4-1 loss at home to Brentford which significantly skews the bookies’ perception of them coming into this game.

Chelsea are slight favourites, valued at 2.20 odds to win at home against Real Madrid which offers you massive value, double your money odds.

It is worth noting that Chelsea have never lost a competitive game to Real Madrid and it is unlikely they will do so tonight. 1.35 odds for a double chance on Chelsea is a good option for those looking to play it safe.

AFP

Before Saturday’s shocking loss to Brentford, Chelsea had not lost at home since September 2021, a 1-0 loss to Manchester City.

Goals market

The bookies have an over 1.5 in this game at 1.38 odds which is the most likely betting option in this game. Four of the five previous games between these teams (including friendlies) have produced at least two goals.

Seven of the last ten Chelsea games have produced at least two goals while Real Madrid have achieved over 1.5 goals in six of their previous ten.

Instagram

‘Both teams to score’ could also work in this game as three of the five games between these teams have ended that way. Also both teams are not quite as solid defensively as they normally are, exemplified by their last games where they scored and conceded against Brentford and Celta Vigo respectively.