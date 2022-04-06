BETTING

How to win money from the Champions League game between Chelsea and Real Madrid

Tunde Young
Exploring the best betting markets to stake on in the game between Chelsea and Real Madrid.

Chelsea v Real Madrid
Chelsea v Real Madrid

The UEFA Champions League quarter-finals are underway with two of the first leg ties already played, there are still two more to go.

One of those games is Chelsea v Real Madrid, perhaps the biggest and most evenly-matched game in the quarter-finals and is set to be a very entertaining encounter between two good teams.

But beyond its entertainment value, this game has the potential to win you some money in many different ways which will be explored below.

Brentford humiliated Chelsea 4-1 at Stamford Bridge on Saturday
Brentford humiliated Chelsea 4-1 at Stamford Bridge on Saturday Imago

Chelsea come into this game on the back of an embarrassing 4-1 loss at home to Brentford which significantly skews the bookies’ perception of them coming into this game.

Chelsea are slight favourites, valued at 2.20 odds to win at home against Real Madrid which offers you massive value, double your money odds.

It is worth noting that Chelsea have never lost a competitive game to Real Madrid and it is unlikely they will do so tonight. 1.35 odds for a double chance on Chelsea is a good option for those looking to play it safe.

Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard was anonymous against Chelsea
Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard was anonymous against Chelsea AFP

Before Saturday’s shocking loss to Brentford, Chelsea had not lost at home since September 2021, a 1-0 loss to Manchester City.

The bookies have an over 1.5 in this game at 1.38 odds which is the most likely betting option in this game. Four of the five previous games between these teams (including friendlies) have produced at least two goals.

Seven of the last ten Chelsea games have produced at least two goals while Real Madrid have achieved over 1.5 goals in six of their previous ten.

Chelsea and Real Madrid
Chelsea and Real Madrid Instagram

‘Both teams to score’ could also work in this game as three of the five games between these teams have ended that way. Also both teams are not quite as solid defensively as they normally are, exemplified by their last games where they scored and conceded against Brentford and Celta Vigo respectively.

‘Home team over 0.5’ is set at 1.27 odds which simply means that Chelsea must score at least a goal, a sure banker. And if you’re feeling particularly confident, go with ‘Home team over 1.5’ at 2.25 odds, Chelsea are more than capable of scoring two goals at home against any team.

