How to make money from the UEFA Champions League final

Tunde Young
Here are the best markets to stake on in this UEFA Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid.

The European heavyweight Liverpool and Real Madrid clash again the Champions League final.

Liverpool and Real Madrid will face off in the UEFA Champions League final at Stade De France which promises to be an exciting game.

But the last big game of the 2021/22 season also comes with opportunities for punters to make money from their favourite sport.

Here are the best markets to stake on for the UCL final between Liverpool and Real Madrid.

There’s a big chance this would be a high-scoring game as Liverpool and Real Madrid tend to create lots of chances.

Both teams to score is available at 1.56 odds which makes sense because five of Liverpool’s previous six games have ended this way.

Real Madrid have also scored and conceded in each of their last five Champions League games and it may yet continue today.

Over 2.5 goals at 1.68 odds is a fairly reasonable option too albeit slightly riskier because of the tight nature of Champions League finals.

Real Madrid are valued at 3.60 odds for a straight win in this game which could potentially be value for money judging by their run to the final so far.

Safer versions of that same outcome include Real Madrid winning the trophy at 2.50 odds and a double chance on Real Madrid at 1.75 odds.

If you’re looking to remove risk completely then bet on Real Madrid handicap 0:2 which means Madrid cannot lose by more than a one-goal margin.

Over 3.5 cards is available at 1.62 odds which is totally worth a punt in this close final but the markets keep getting more interesting.

You can bet on an extra-time draw, available at 2.00 odds which means if the game does go to extra time, the full 30-minute period will end in a draw.

Another good value bet is the goal range 2-3 available at 2.00 odds which means there cannot be less than two or more than three goals in the game.

