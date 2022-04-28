How to make money from the Europa Conference League semi-finals

Dutch side Feyenoord will host Marseille with Super Eagles striker Cyriel Dessers in superb form and looking to add to his goal tally in this competition.

While Leicester City and Roma lock horns at the King Power Stadium with Nigerian duo Ademola Lookman and Kelechi Iheanacho expected to feature.

Feyenoord v Marseille

Feyenoord have lost just once in their previous 11 games and have scored at least once in their last 16 games across all competitions.

Marseille on the other hand have conceded at least once in eight of their previous 11 games which means it could be a good idea to bet on goals in this one.

Over 2.5 goals is available at around 1.75 odds with both teams to score at 1.59 and that is the most likely outcome in what should be a free-flowing game of football.

If you're looking for safety then bet on over 1.5 goals at 1.23 odds because their recent games have ended in similar fashions. Feyenoord's last 16 games have produced at least two goals, they only failed to achieve over 2.5 goals in three of the games in that stretch.

Marseille on the other hand have fulfilled the over 1.5 market eight times in their last 11 games which supports the theory that there will be goals in this one.

Leicester City v Roma

If you expected goals in the other semifinal then do the exact opposite for this one, it is not looking like the game to stake on goals and here's why.

A Jose Mourinho team playing away from home in a European semi-final cannot be expected to do anything other than defending tightly and hoping for the best on the counter.

Neither does Leicester City have the required quality to break down a sturdy defence, not the team nor the coach can make the European experience and pedigree of their opponents.

Roma to win away from home is valued at 3.05 but a double chance option could be more effective here with the Giallorossi set at 1.55 odds to win or draw this game.