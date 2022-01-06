BetKing Launches 'AKFON' Campaign - N100M of prizes up for grabs!

Pulse Mix
On Wednesday 5th January, betting giants BetKing launched their latest giveaway campaign at the Elizade Autoland JAC Motors Showroom in Maryland, Lagos, with 100,000,000 of prizes available for those betting on the upcoming African Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon.

BetKing's 100 million naira AFKON giveaway will run throughout the Africa Cup of Nations tournament, from 9th January to 6th February 2022.
Football legend Jay Jay Okocha spoke at the launching of BetKing's AFKON giveaway competition
Nigeria football legend and BetKing brand ambassador Jay Jay Okocha unveiled the huge array of prizes to a crowd of excited journalists and onlookers at the showroom in Lagos.

The prizes up for grabs in BetKing's latest bonanza include:

  • HiSense 43" Smart TVs
  • Samsung A03 smartphones
  • Playstation 5 consoles
  • 3 brand-new model JAC S2 SUVs.

Aderemi Tijani, Product & Customer Insights Manager at BetKing, also announced that BetKing would be flying 4 lucky winners to Cameroon for an all-expenses paid trip to watch the African Cup of Nations final, which will be played in Olembe Stadium in Yaoundé on 6th February 2022.

There are also 750,000 naira worth of free betting credits available to lucky players.

BetKing will be giving away over N100 Million worth of prizes, including 3 of these JAC S2 SUVs

To be in with a chance of winning any of these prizes, entrants must place a qualifying accumulator bet with 5 bets with odds of at least 1.20 each. At least one bet must be of an African Cup of Nations Game.

Gossy Ukanwoke, Managing Director of BetKing's parent company KingMakers, explained that BetKing 'have replaced the ‘C’ in AFCON with a ‘K’. This is a deliberate move to celebrate the tournament which is undoubtedly the King of all tournaments in African football... When you place a bet with little and get more, that’s that AFKON feeling.'

To take part in the competition and get a taste of 'that AFKON feeling', customers can visit BetKing.com to start playing and be in with a chance of winning. The offer runs throughout the Africa Cup of Nations tournament - from the 9th January up until the final day, on the 6th February 2022.

You can also follow BetKing on social media @betkingng and follow the hashtags #thatafkonfeeling and #thatsbetking for the latest 'AFKON' insight and offers.

