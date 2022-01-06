BetKing Launches 'AKFON' Campaign - N100M of prizes up for grabs!

N100M of prizes up for grabs

Nigeria football legend and BetKing brand ambassador Jay Jay Okocha unveiled the huge array of prizes to a crowd of excited journalists and onlookers at the showroom in Lagos.

The prizes up for grabs in BetKing's latest bonanza include:

HiSense 43" Smart TVs

Samsung A03 smartphones

Playstation 5 consoles

3 brand-new model JAC S2 SUVs.

Aderemi Tijani, Product & Customer Insights Manager at BetKing, also announced that BetKing would be flying 4 lucky winners to Cameroon for an all-expenses paid trip to watch the African Cup of Nations final, which will be played in Olembe Stadium in Yaoundé on 6th February 2022.

There are also 750,000 naira worth of free betting credits available to lucky players.

How to win

To be in with a chance of winning any of these prizes, entrants must place a qualifying accumulator bet with 5 bets with odds of at least 1.20 each. At least one bet must be of an African Cup of Nations Game.

Gossy Ukanwoke, Managing Director of BetKing's parent company KingMakers, explained that BetKing 'have replaced the ‘C’ in AFCON with a ‘K’. This is a deliberate move to celebrate the tournament which is undoubtedly the King of all tournaments in African football... When you place a bet with little and get more, that’s that AFKON feeling.'

To take part in the competition and get a taste of 'that AFKON feeling', customers can visit BetKing.com to start playing and be in with a chance of winning. The offer runs throughout the Africa Cup of Nations tournament - from the 9th January up until the final day, on the 6th February 2022.