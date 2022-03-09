Every possible outcome for Real Madrid v PSG

Los Blancos will be aiming to overturn a 1-0 first-leg defeat in Paris three weeks ago which makes for an interesting game and more importantly, multiple betting options.

Here are the most likely betting markets for the game between Real Madrid and PSG.

Home advantage

Imago

Real Madrid have played four home games against Paris Saint Germain and have never lost, winning three and drawing one, a record which will most likely continue tonight.

Real Madrid are valued at 2.45 odds for a win which is entirely possible against a PSG side that has lost their last two away games against Nantes and Nice.

PSG also lost their last Champions League away game, a 2-1 defeat against Manchester City, it is very hard to see them picking up a win at the Bernabeu.

Real Madrid to win or draw is set at 1.43 odds which is still fantastic value for money despite the fact that Casemiro and Farland Mendy are both suspended and will not play.

Pulse Nigeria

Real Madrid are valued at 3.12 odds to qualify for the next round, simply advancing to the round of 16 by any means regardless of the result, that is a good deal.

1.87 odds for the home team to score the first goal is also another potential bargain.

Bookings & corners

A big game like this with qualification on the line is most likely going to be tightly contested with both sets of players playing hard which could result in lots of cards.

Over 4.5 cards in this game is at 1.36 odds which is entirely possible because there were eight bookings in the first leg.

Imago

The same logic applies to corner kicks, the first game produced eight total corners and that was with Real Madrid showing little to no attacking impetus.