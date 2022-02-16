Every possible outcome for RB Salzburg vs Bayern Munich

But beyond the win which is the most plausible outcome, there are a good number of options worth exploring in this game from a betting perspective.

Over 2.5/3.5 goals

All seven previous Salzburg games have ended with at least three goals, the Austrians are masters of the over 2.5 valued at 1.35 odds and even the 3.5 by extension.

Imago

At least four goals were scored in four of Salzburg’s previous seven, which makes them a fertile ground for over 3.5 bets valued at 1.85 odds in this game.

Bayern Munich’s recent form also supports the theory, the Bavarians have ended each of their last 10 games with at least an over 2.5 goals.

The last four Bayern Munich games have produced over 3.5 goals, a market they have favoured seven times in their last 10 games.

HT/FT

Because Bayern are such overwhelming favourites against Salzburg, there is some leeway to experiment with less mainstream markets like the HT/FT which simply means the outcome at half-time and full-time.

Imago

HT/FT 2 in this match means Bayern have to be leading at half-time and then go on to win the match at 1.89 odds. They do not have to win both halves, that is an entirely different betting market. All that is needed to win this is for Bayern to win the first half and end up winning the game even if the second half ends in a draw.

Away wins both halves

This option means Bayern Munich has to win both halves against Salzburg and is valued at 2.89 odds which is a good offer for a market that is entirely possible.

In their last seven wins, Bayern Munich have won both halves five times which shows a precedent for what is to come against Salzburg.

Imago

Combos

In a game that has a clear favourite, it is always advisable to double or even triple up on betting markets as a way to prop up the odds, use your combos people.