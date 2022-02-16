BETTING

Every possible outcome for RB Salzburg vs Bayern Munich

Authors:

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Predicting potential betting possibilities for the Champions League clash between Salzburg and Bayern Munich.

Salzburg vs Bayern Munich
Salzburg vs Bayern Munich

RB Salzburg will play hosts to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 clash with the Bavarians obvious favourites to win at 1.38 odds.

Recommended articles

But beyond the win which is the most plausible outcome, there are a good number of options worth exploring in this game from a betting perspective.

All seven previous Salzburg games have ended with at least three goals, the Austrians are masters of the over 2.5 valued at 1.35 odds and even the 3.5 by extension.

RB Salzburg
RB Salzburg Imago

At least four goals were scored in four of Salzburg’s previous seven, which makes them a fertile ground for over 3.5 bets valued at 1.85 odds in this game.

Bayern Munich’s recent form also supports the theory, the Bavarians have ended each of their last 10 games with at least an over 2.5 goals.

The last four Bayern Munich games have produced over 3.5 goals, a market they have favoured seven times in their last 10 games.

Because Bayern are such overwhelming favourites against Salzburg, there is some leeway to experiment with less mainstream markets like the HT/FT which simply means the outcome at half-time and full-time.

Bayern Munich are ruthless in front of goal
Bayern Munich are ruthless in front of goal Imago

HT/FT 2 in this match means Bayern have to be leading at half-time and then go on to win the match at 1.89 odds. They do not have to win both halves, that is an entirely different betting market. All that is needed to win this is for Bayern to win the first half and end up winning the game even if the second half ends in a draw.

This option means Bayern Munich has to win both halves against Salzburg and is valued at 2.89 odds which is a good offer for a market that is entirely possible.

In their last seven wins, Bayern Munich have won both halves five times which shows a precedent for what is to come against Salzburg.

Robert Lewandowski (L) and Jamal Musiala (R) are two of Bayern's biggest goal threats
Robert Lewandowski (L) and Jamal Musiala (R) are two of Bayern's biggest goal threats Imago

In a game that has a clear favourite, it is always advisable to double or even triple up on betting markets as a way to prop up the odds, use your combos people.

A Bayern Munich win and over 2.5 combo in this game is available at 1.61 odds which is a decent return. The same option but with over 3.5 goals is set at 2.27 odds.

Authors:

Tunde Young Tunde Young

More from category

  • Salzburg vs Bayern Munich

    Every possible outcome for RB Salzburg vs Bayern Munich

  • Inter Milan vs Liverpool

    Every possible outcome for Inter v Liverpool

  • Kazeem Olaigbe will now stay with Southampton until 2024

    Nigerian born youngster Kazeem Olaigbe signs contract extension with Southampton until 2024

Recommended articles

AFCON 2021: Why Gabaski deserved the goalkeeper of the tournament award ahead of Mendy

AFCON 2021: Why Gabaski deserved the goalkeeper of the tournament award ahead of Mendy

10 Nigerian Twitter reactions to Michael Antonio's Zouma Saga

10 Nigerian Twitter reactions to Michael Antonio's Zouma Saga

'I’m Nigerian, i brought that whole nation' - Adesanya brags after signing lucrative UFC deal

'I’m Nigerian, i brought that whole nation' - Adesanya brags after signing lucrative UFC deal

Girlfriend of Man United player Mason Greenwood accuses him of domestic violence and sexual assault

Girlfriend of Man United player Mason Greenwood accuses him of domestic violence and sexual assault

'If Kalu is 24 then Roy's 26' - Fans question Samuel Kalu's age after move to Watford

'If Kalu is 24 then Roy's 26' - Fans question Samuel Kalu's age after move to Watford

Chelsea stars showed Edouard Mendy love in Abu Dhabi after AFCON heroics [Video]

Chelsea stars showed Edouard Mendy love in Abu Dhabi after AFCON heroics [Video]

Trending

10 Nigerian Twitter reactions to Michael Antonio's Zouma Saga

West Ham star Michael Antonio is not happy with the treatrment of teammate Kurt Zouma over Cat kicking incident

Chelsea stars showed Edouard Mendy love in Abu Dhabi after AFCON heroics [Video]

Mendy was the best goalkeeper at the AFCON

Abedi Pele and Ghana’s last AFCON-winning squad: Where are they now?

Abedi Pele and Ghana’s last AFCON-winning squad: Where are they now?

BREAKING: Lookman, FIFA has approved Ademola's Super Eagles switch

Ademola Lookman can now join teammates Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho

How can Hodgson line up Watford's Super Eagles to escape relegation?

Watford-Nigeria

Robert Lewandowski celebrates scooping 4 IFFHS awards

Robert Lewandowski has another award

Super Eagles winger Moses Simon scores beautiful free kick in Ligue 1

Moses Simon scored a truly worthy match winner against Reims

Callum Hudson-Odoi: Chelsea star addresses Ghana and England international future

Callum Hudson-Odoi: Chelsea star addresses Ghana and England international future