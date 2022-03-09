Every possible outcome for Manchester City v Sporting Lisbon

Manchester City thrashed Sporting Lisbon 5-0 in the first leg so this tie is pretty much over and done with but there could still be some opportunities to make money from it.
All on the Cityzens
Manchester City to win is such an obvious choice the bookies have them at 1.14 odds to do so which means little or nothing to your tickets which is why improvisation is necessary.
Manchester City to win by at least two goals is at 1.38 odds, the handicap option is the easiest way to boost odds in a game that is so one-sided like this.
For a simple first-half win, Manchester City are valued at 1.45 odds which is the same for the halftime/fulltime option, that is for Pep's men to be leading at halftime and fulltime and 1.57 for City to win both halves.
Home win to nil is at 1.70 odds which means Manchester City will win without conceding just as they did in the first leg and 1.57 odds for them to at least score in both halves.
Combos
A home win and over 2.5 combo is at 1.40 odds which expects that Manchester City will win while the game will have at least three goals.
You could also try the win and multi-goal option which means for City to win the game and keep the goals in the game within a specific range in this case the win and 2-5 goals option at 1.40 odds.
Another combo that works is the No Goal/Goal & over 2.5 option which is available at 2.72 odds and is only possible if Manchester City scores at least three goals without conceding.
