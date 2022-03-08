BETTING

Every possible outcome for Liverpool v Inter Milan

Tunde Young
All the viable betting options for the Champions League game between Liverpool and Inter Milan.

Liverpool went to Italy and defeated Inter Milan at the San Siro 2-0 which puts them in the driving seat for the second leg at Anfield.

Here are the best betting options for the second leg.

The obvious choice is for Liverpool to beat Inter Milan again, Anfield has become a fortress and it is difficult to see how the away side can get anything out of this.

Liverpool have now won all three previous games between these two teams and are valued at 1.57 odds to make it four straight.

All three previous games between these two have notoriously been bereft of goals, both teams have never scored together and there has never been any game with over 2.5 goals.

Under 3.5 goals in this game is available at 1.58 odds and that may just be the best option or even an under 2.5 goals option at 2.33 odds.

A 15-minute draw in this game is available at 1.33 odds which is highly recommended because of the dynamics of the tie based on the result of the first leg.

Liverpool are most likely not going to be in a hurry to score and Inter Milan would be dealing with the intimidation of Anfield early on.

An interesting option to bet on is ‘No team to score three in a row’ which is available at 1.30 odds and is a very strong possibility.

The home team to win either half is at 1.28 odds which you can be confident is most likely going to happen.

You could also bet on Inter Milan to pick up two cards or more which is set at 1.30 odds, or general over 3.5 cards at 1.70 odds.

