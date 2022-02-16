BETTING

Every possible outcome for Inter v Liverpool

Tunde Young
Predicting potential betting possibilities for the Champions League clash between Inter and Liverpool.

Italian champions Inter will take on Liverpool at San Siro tonight in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 in what promises to be an exciting encounter.

But beyond the quality of football on display, this game has many possibilities from a betting perspective which we will now explore.

The most plausible possibility in this game is that both teams will score, Inter and Liverpool both have dangerous frontmen and have been scoring at will all season.

Inter Milan have been scoring for fun this season
Inter Milan have been scoring for fun this season Imago

Inter have scored and conceded in six of their last eight games, while Liverpool are less generous defensively, they have scored in their last six games and conceded in two of those.

A simple GG in this game is valued at 1.56 odds and that is the best bet.

Six of the last 10 games involving Inter have ended with at least three total goals which means an over 2.5 goals option is a big possibility.

As for Liverpool’s last 10 games, there have been over 2.5 goals five times, a respectable 50% which lends credibility to this market in this game valued at 1.68 odds.

Liverpool are also dangerous in front of goal
Liverpool are also dangerous in front of goal Pulse Nigeria

This is a big game and it is most likely to be a cagey affair earlier on with both teams trying to figure each other out so a 15-minute draw might not be a bad idea.

That option is valued at 1.30 odds and is a nice safe option for anyone looking to avoid taking too much risk.

There are other possible markets to bet on in this game but they all carry significantly higher risk, such as the GG 2+ which is both teams to score at least two goals valued at a staggering 4.80 odds.

Edin Dzeko's performances have allowed Inter fans to forget departed Romelu Lukaku
Edin Dzeko's performances have allowed Inter fans to forget departed Romelu Lukaku AFP

Over 9.5 corners for 1.88 odds are available and entirely possible, 10 corner kicks are certainly achievable for two teams with world-class attacking talent.

Over 4.5 corner kicks for Inter alone is available at a juicy 2.10 odds which is certainly achievable because Inter have had at least five corner kicks in six of their previous seven games.

You could also bet on a penalty for either side at 3.15 odds, there is no data to suggest there will be one but the odds are good enough to take a punt on that.

