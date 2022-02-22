Chelsea will take on Lille at home in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, and the Blues are favourites to win at 1.32 odds.
Every possible outcome for Chelsea v Lille
Predicting potential betting possibilities for the Champions League clash between Chelsea and Lille.
But beyond the obvious win for the defending champions, there are multiple markets to potentially bet on in this game at Stamford Bridge.
Goals
Both previous games between these two clubs each ender 2-1 in favour of Chelsea which is a trend that could most likely continue.
Over 2.5 goals option is available at a juicy 1.78 odds but that may not be the best option because both teams have been goal-shy in recent games.
Chelsea’s last 10 games have only produced one over 2.5 while Lille have done so in five of the last 10.
Over 1.5 goals at 1.25 odds is the best option here, seven of Lille’s last ten games have produced at least two goals while Chelsea has done so in six of the previous 10.
A simple multi-goal option would also be productive here, Chelsea to score between 1-3 goals is available at 1.45 odds.
Booking
A tightly contested encounter should produce some feisty tackles and as a result, some cards which is why it would be great to bet on bookings.
Over 3.5 bookings are available at 1.43 odds which means there will be at least four cards of any colour in this game, very much worth the risk.
Other markets
Other markets like the 15-minute draw available at 1.29 odds or even as far as 20 minutes for 1.45 odds.
You could also go for a simple home win and over 1.5 combo which has been priced at 1.45 odds as well.
And finally, bet on corner-kicks, over 9.5 corners in this game is at 1.59 odds which is very possible.
More from category
-
WATCH: Odion Ighalo's bullet header fires Al-Hilal cup comeback
-
Every possible outcome for Chelsea v Lille
-
'That is what happens when it comes to Africa'- Fiery Cameroon legend Samuel Eto'o pits Okocha against Ronaldinho