Every possible outcome for Benfica v Ajax

Tunde Young
Predicting potential betting possibilities for the Champions League clash between Benfica and Ajax.

Benfica vs Ajax
Benfica vs Ajax

After finishing the group stage in surprisingly dominant fashion, Ajax will kick off their UEFA Champions League round of 16 with a trip to Portugal to take on Benfica.

This game at the Estadio De Luz promises to be full of excitement but beyond that, here are the best betting markets.

Ajax are valued at 1.73 odds for a win against Benfica which is a strong possibility because the Dutch club has never lost to Benfica in a competitive game.

Roman Yaremchuk (R) scored his first Champions League goal for Benfica
Roman Yaremchuk (R) scored his first Champions League goal for Benfica

In four previous games, Ajax have won two and drawn the other two, a record which they look on point to extend tonight.

Six of Benfica’s previous 10 games produced over 2.5 goals while Ajax achieved the same target in eight of their last 10.

Over 2.5 is available at 1.58 odds and could be the best option in this game especially since the Champions League top scorer, Sebastien Haller will be playing.

Sebastien Haller scored 10 goals in the Champions League group stage for Ajax, netting in all six games
Sebastien Haller scored 10 goals in the Champions League group stage for Ajax, netting in all six games

The last game between these two sides was in 2018 at the same stadium, which ended 1-1 and history could be on course to repeat itself.

Benfica have scored and conceded in seven of their last 10 home games and are currently on a run of scoring in 24 consecutive home games dating back to July 2021.

Ajax on the other hand are not good GG candidates, they are so dominant they simple do not give anything away defensively.

Ajax were dominant in the group stage
Ajax were dominant in the group stage

Ajax have won the last 10 games and have only conceded once in that run but their Champions League group stage offers optimism for both teams to score.

Ajax scored in all six group stage games but also conceded in four of those which means they can definitely concede against Benfica, the goal/goal market is available at 1.55 odds.

Tunde Young Tunde Young

