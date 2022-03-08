BETTING

Every possible outcome for Bayern Munich v Salzburg

Tunde Young
All the viable betting options for the Champions League game between Bayern Munich and Salzburg.

Salzburg vs Bayern Munich
Salzburg vs Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich will host Salzburg in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 in a tie that is evenly poised after the first leg ended 1-1.

But beyond the promise of exciting football, there is an opportunity to win some money from this game, here are the best betting markets for Bayern Munich v Salzburg.

Kingsley Coman scored a 90th minute equalizer for Bayern Munich to salvage a draw in their Champions league first-leg tie against RB Salzburg
Kingsley Coman scored a 90th minute equalizer for Bayern Munich to salvage a draw in their Champions league first-leg tie against RB Salzburg

Bayern Munich are at 1.21 odds for an almost certain home win but if that is too easy for you, then let us make it interesting with some combo choices.

Home win to nil halftime is available at 1.79 odds which simply means Bayern Munich will win the first half without conceding a goal, a very strong possibility.

A Bayern Munich win and over 2.5 goals combo is available at 1.39 odds while Bayern to score at least three goals is at 1.60 odds.

Chukwubuike Adamu (middle) celebrates with Karim Adeyemi(Right) and RB Salzburg teammate after scoring the opener against Bayern Munich in the Champions league Roun d of 16 fixture on Wednesday night
Chukwubuike Adamu (middle) celebrates with Karim Adeyemi(Right) and RB Salzburg teammate after scoring the opener against Bayern Munich in the Champions league Round of 16 fixture on Wednesday night

These two usually high-scoring sides have been on a goal slump lately, both failing to produce over 2.5 goals in three of their last four games each.

But with the tie on the line, they are both expected to go all out at the Allianz Arena tonight which means we could be seeing at least three total goals available at 1.28 odds.

Bayern Munich captain Robert Lewandowski, wearing a blue-yellow armband on Saturday
Bayern Munich captain Robert Lewandowski, wearing a blue-yellow armband on Saturday

The first game between these two teams ended with 15 total corner kicks which bodes well for that market in this second leg. Over 9.5 corners in this one is available at 1.50 odds and you can go even higher as there will most likely be a lot of corners.

Bayern Munich to play at least eight corner kicks is at 1.99 odds which is possible because they played 10 in the first leg.

Another viable bet would be to pick Salzburg to have more cards than Bayern which may be possible at 1.70 odds.

