Chelsea to beat Real Madrid and other possible outcomes

The first leg ended 3-1 in favour of Real Madrid, making the second game delicately poised for betting with multiple possibilities.

Chelsea to win

Pulse Live Uganda

Chelsea will be motivated by the need to make a comeback which makes them the more likely winners at 2.74 odds.

Whether or not they will qualify is a different conversation entirely but the current situation of the tie points to Chelsea winning the second leg because that is their priority while Real Madrid will be more concerned about preserving their advantage.

If you want a safer bet, then put it all on Chelsea to win or draw at 1.46 odds, it is highly unlikely that the Blues will lose twice in a row.

Pulse Live Kenya

Away over 0.5 goals which means for Chelsea to score at least a goal is available at 1.23 odds, more than likely to happen.

Other bets

Chelsea had five corner kicks last week in the first game and are valued at 1.43 odds to do the same in the second game today.

AFP

They are also valued at around 1.64 odds for the first corner in the game which is possible because Chelsea will be the more aggressive of the two sides.