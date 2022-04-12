Chelsea will take on Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal.
Chelsea to beat Real Madrid and other possible outcomes
Betting tips from the Champions League quarter-final 2nd leg clash between Real Madrid and Chelsea.
The first leg ended 3-1 in favour of Real Madrid, making the second game delicately poised for betting with multiple possibilities.
Chelsea to win
Chelsea will be motivated by the need to make a comeback which makes them the more likely winners at 2.74 odds.
Whether or not they will qualify is a different conversation entirely but the current situation of the tie points to Chelsea winning the second leg because that is their priority while Real Madrid will be more concerned about preserving their advantage.
If you want a safer bet, then put it all on Chelsea to win or draw at 1.46 odds, it is highly unlikely that the Blues will lose twice in a row.
Away over 0.5 goals which means for Chelsea to score at least a goal is available at 1.23 odds, more than likely to happen.
Other bets
Chelsea had five corner kicks last week in the first game and are valued at 1.43 odds to do the same in the second game today.
They are also valued at around 1.64 odds for the first corner in the game which is possible because Chelsea will be the more aggressive of the two sides.
You could also bet on cards, away over 1.5 cards which is for Chelsea to pick up at least two bookings, entirely possible due to the fact that this will be a keenly contested game.
More from category
-
5 players that can lead Nigeria to AFCON 2023 glory
-
Super Eagles stars Okoye, Etebo show off style with new photos
-
Mikel Obi and Victor Moses headline 5 Nigerian Players that have played for Chelsea