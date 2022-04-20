BETTING

Chelsea to beat Arsenal is today's sure banker

Betting tips for Chelsea's Premier League game against Arsenal.

Chelsea will play hosts to Arsenal tonight in what is usually a fiery London derby but this time there looks to be only one winner.

The game at Stamford Bridge sees Chelsea as the bookies' favourite to win this game at 1.94 odds while Arsenal are valued at 4.29 odds.

Based on current form, there should be no question why Chelsea are favourites as they are on a run of three impressive wins against Southampton, Real Madrid and Crystal Palace all away from home.

Chelsea defeated Crystal Palace on Sunday to reach the finals of the Emirates FA Cup
Arsenal on the other hand have lost every single one of their last three games to Crystal Palace, Brighton and Southampton, conceding three goals and scoring just once.

Looking at the strength of both teams too, Chelsea wins that battle as well because the Blues have a better squad on paper than Arsenal despite Ben Chilwell, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Mateo Kovacic all being missing due to injury.

Arsenal's injury problems cut a little deeper as Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney have been ruled out which is a massive blow for a team that is not the biggest in squad depth.

Alexander Lacazette and Takehiro Tomiyasu have also been tagged as questionable for this game, another source of worry for Mikel Arteta which gives the advantage even more to Chelsea.

Mikel Arteta (IMAGO/Colorsport)
The only ray of hope for Arsenal heading into this game is the recent history between both clubs which has gone in favour of the Gunners.

Although Chelsea won the last game between them 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal were actually unbeaten in the previous four games against their rivals before then.

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku (2nd R) celebrates scoring at Arsenal
The Gunners have won five of the last 10 competitive games between these two while Chelsea have won four and there has been only one draw.

It is also worth noting that Arsenal won the last game between these two clubs at Stamford Bridge, Emil Smith-Rowe capitalising on a Kepa Arrizabalaga error to score the only goal.

Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe scored the winner at Chelsea
But it is highly likely that none of that will matter tonight, Chelsea should win easily and emphatically barring any unforeseen circumstances.

That is why a Chelsea win is the banker and at 1.94 odds it also doubles as a value bet, which is almost double your money odds for an outcome that is almost guaranteed.

