Bayern, PSG and the other ticket-busters on Saturday

Here are the biggest ticket-busters from Saturday, these games most likely stopped you from winning some money.

Bayern Munich 1-1 Bayer Leverkusen

Imago

Bayern Munich sit top of the Bundesliga 14 points clear of Bayer Leverkusen in third whom they had beaten in their five previous meetings.

With Bayern playing at home, it was expected to be a sixth straight win over Leverkusen, valued at 1.40 odds but they failed to live up to expectations as the game ended 1-1.

That result also ruined over 2.5 bets valued at 1.28 odds, nine of the previous 10 games between these two had produced over 2.5 goals but they failed to do so in the most recent encounter.

Nice 1-0 PSG

Imago

Nice have already beaten PSG this season in a cup game but that did not stop PSG from being the favourites to win this league game away from home.

PSG were valued at 1.70 odds for a win and 1.25 odds for a simple over 1.5 goals but failed to deliver either as they lost to Nice 1-0.

Perhaps the absence of top scorer, Kylian Mbappe played a part in the poor result despite the presence of Lionel Messi and Neymar.

Roma 1-0 Atalanta

Pulse Nigeria

Roma and Atalanta are two teams who are known fo their ability to score and concede which is what made this a good game to bet on goals.

Both teams have scored in seven of the previous eight games between them so the 1-0 final score must have served a huge blow to punters as two high-scoring teams failed to even deliver a basic over 1.5 goals at 1.21 odds.

Feyenoord 1-1 Groningen

IMAGO / Box to Box Pictures

Sitting third on the Eredivisie table and 22 points ahead of their opponents, Feyenoord were valued at 1.21 odds for a home win against Groningen and it looked like a banker.

But the visitors changed that very quickly with a first-half goal and it would take a 70th-minute equaliser by Nigerian striker Cyriel Dessers to even salvage a point for Feyenoord.

Young Boys 2-2 Luzern

Imago

Young Boys are the reigning champions of the Swiss League and currently sit second on the log this season which is why they were overwhelming favourites to beat second-from-bottom Luzern.

25 points separated these teams before the game and with Young Boys at home they were expected to coast to an easy win at 1.40 odds and it looked like that would be the case when they raced into a 2-0 lead.