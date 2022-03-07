BETTING

Bayern, PSG and the other ticket-busters on Saturday

Authors:

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Reminiscing on the biggest upsets in football betting from Saturday, March 5 2022.

Bayern and PSG lead the betting upsets for Saturday
Bayern and PSG lead the betting upsets for Saturday

Another weekend has come and gone and as always, there are multiple football matches that did not exactly go as planned from a betting perspective.

Recommended articles

Here are the biggest ticket-busters from Saturday, these games most likely stopped you from winning some money.

Bayern Munich were held at home by Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday
Bayern Munich were held at home by Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday Imago

Bayern Munich sit top of the Bundesliga 14 points clear of Bayer Leverkusen in third whom they had beaten in their five previous meetings.

With Bayern playing at home, it was expected to be a sixth straight win over Leverkusen, valued at 1.40 odds but they failed to live up to expectations as the game ended 1-1.

That result also ruined over 2.5 bets valued at 1.28 odds, nine of the previous 10 games between these two had produced over 2.5 goals but they failed to do so in the most recent encounter.

PSG suffered a disappointing loss to Nice
PSG suffered a disappointing loss to Nice Imago

Nice have already beaten PSG this season in a cup game but that did not stop PSG from being the favourites to win this league game away from home.

PSG were valued at 1.70 odds for a win and 1.25 odds for a simple over 1.5 goals but failed to deliver either as they lost to Nice 1-0.

Perhaps the absence of top scorer, Kylian Mbappe played a part in the poor result despite the presence of Lionel Messi and Neymar.

Roma's match-winner Tammy Abraham
Roma's match-winner Tammy Abraham Pulse Nigeria

Roma and Atalanta are two teams who are known fo their ability to score and concede which is what made this a good game to bet on goals.

Both teams have scored in seven of the previous eight games between them so the 1-0 final score must have served a huge blow to punters as two high-scoring teams failed to even deliver a basic over 1.5 goals at 1.21 odds.

Cyriel Dessers scored his fifth goal of the season to grab a crucial draw for Feyenoord
Cyriel Dessers scored his fifth goal of the season to grab a crucial draw for Feyenoord IMAGO / Box to Box Pictures

Sitting third on the Eredivisie table and 22 points ahead of their opponents, Feyenoord were valued at 1.21 odds for a home win against Groningen and it looked like a banker.

But the visitors changed that very quickly with a first-half goal and it would take a 70th-minute equaliser by Nigerian striker Cyriel Dessers to even salvage a point for Feyenoord.

Young Boys gave up a 2-goal lead against Luzern
Young Boys gave up a 2-goal lead against Luzern Imago

Young Boys are the reigning champions of the Swiss League and currently sit second on the log this season which is why they were overwhelming favourites to beat second-from-bottom Luzern.

25 points separated these teams before the game and with Young Boys at home they were expected to coast to an easy win at 1.40 odds and it looked like that would be the case when they raced into a 2-0 lead.

But the unexpected happened when Luzern came back from behind to level with an 85th-minute equaliser to cause a major upset.

Topics:

Authors:

Tunde Young Tunde Young

More from category

  • Bayern and PSG lead the betting upsets for Saturday

    Bayern, PSG and the other ticket-busters on Saturday

  • Vlahovic and Osimhen are two of the best strikers in Italy

    Osimhen or Vlahovic? Former Italy forwards Vieri and Ventola decide the better striker

  • Artem Dzyuba and Vitaliy Mykolenko are trading words over the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war

    'You sit in your mansions in England and do nothing' - Dzyuba fires back at Mykolenko over Russia-Ukraine Invasion

Recommended articles

Bayern, PSG and the other ticket-busters on Saturday

Bayern, PSG and the other ticket-busters on Saturday

Osimhen or Vlahovic? Former Italy forwards Vieri and Ventola decide the better striker

Osimhen or Vlahovic? Former Italy forwards Vieri and Ventola decide the better striker

'You sit in your mansions in England and do nothing' - Dzyuba fires back at Mykolenko over Russia-Ukraine Invasion

'You sit in your mansions in England and do nothing' - Dzyuba fires back at Mykolenko over Russia-Ukraine Invasion

Leicester City star Wilfred Ndidi shuts down Davido's 02 arena concert [Photos]

Leicester City star Wilfred Ndidi shuts down Davido's 02 arena concert [Photos]

Samuel Kalu 'happy' to make Watford debut in loss to Arsenal

Samuel Kalu 'happy' to make Watford debut in loss to Arsenal

Osimhen's Napoli lose crucial top of the table clash against Milan

Osimhen's Napoli lose crucial top of the table clash against Milan

Trending

PREMIER LEAGUE

Watch: Embarrassing moment Harry Maguire appeared to 'Dummy' the ball in build up to Man City Goal (Video)

Manchester United's Harry Maguire appeared to have 'dummied' the ball in build-up to Man City's second goal

Ex-Roma and Italy star compares Victor Osimhen to Usain Bolt

Napoli's saviour, Victor Osimhen.
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Get out of my club!' - Angry reactions as Harry Maguire is the Ultimate scapegoat following Manchester United's derby defeat

Reactions as Harry Maguire is the scapegoat for Manchester United following Derby humiliation at City

'Barcelona doing ojoro as usual' - Reactions as late Depay penalty completes comeback against Elche

Depay converted a controversial penalty as Barcelona beat Elche 2-1
Super Falcons

Rasheedat Ajibade scores 10th league goal for Atletico Madrid against Tenerife

Rasheedat Ajibade now has 10 goals this season
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Better than Odoi and Foden' - Reactions following Bukayo Saka's inspired display for Arsenal against Watford

Bukayo Saka shines in Arsenal's 3-1 win over Watford at Vicarage Road on Sunday
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Clownery, Embarassing!' -Reactions as Man United fans disgusted by Maguire-Lindelof first-half disastership in City derby

Manchester United fans troll Maguire and Lindelof following first-half loss in Manchester Derby on Sunday
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Osimhen thinks he is something' - Reactions as Super Eagles striker bullied by Tomori in Napoli's loss to Milan

Osimhen was frustrated by Tomori in Napoli's loss to AC Milan