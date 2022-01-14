Betting: AFCON 2021 Day 6 (Group B and C) predictions

The Lions of Teranga kicked their campaign off with a 1-0 win over Zimbabwe courtesy of a Sadio Mane penalty deep in injury time. It was not the best of performances from Africa's top-ranked side as they had a depleted squad hit by injuries and illness. Regardless, they have got to do better against the Guineans.

Syli Nationale on their part sealed a 1-0 win over Malawi in their Group B opener to keep their hopes of qualification to the knockout phase alive.

A large percentage of fixtures at AFCON 2021 have produced less than two goals. Only the fixtures of host Cameroon have been able to produce more than that. This match in Bafoussam should be able to produce such an outcome as Senegal still have top players, led by Mane, at their disposal.

Prediction: Over 1.5 goals

Malawi vs Zimbabwe

With both sides on the losing end of their Group B openers, there is a need to get something out of this game if they want to have any hopes of progressing to the round of 16.

Very little separates the Flames and the Warriors in this match as they are ranked 129th and 121st respectively in the world. Asides that, they are on a poor run of form. Malawi have recorded just one win in their last 11 matches (D2 L8) while Zimbabwe are on a run of 12 games without a win (D4 L8).

Goalscoring is a big problem for Malawi and Zimbabwe, the two sides finding the back of the net just twice in their respective previous seven matches. Punters can therefore expect very little goal action like has been seen for much of AFCON 2021 so far.

Prediction: Under 2.5 goals

Morocco vs Comoros

The Atlas Lions got off to a fine start with an important 1-0 win over four-time champions Ghana. It was not the easiest of wins however, as they had to dig deep until the 83rd minute to find the breakthrough.

It should be much easier for them against Comoros whose maiden AFCON appearance started with a 1-0 loss by Gabon. The tiny island nation did put in a spirited performance against the Panthers but will have to put in a lot more if they are to get something out of their second match.

It is no doubt that Comoros can pose problems for Morocco but the North African giants, with their victory against Ghana, are now on a 30-game unbeaten run within 90 minutes (W25 D5) since 2018. Bookies favour them to bag another win and extend the run.

Prediction: Morocco to win

Gabon vs Ghana

The Black Stars will need to do everything in their power to win this match having started AFCON 2021 on the back foot. Indeed, anything outside a win in Yaounde could put their qualification hopes in jeopardy.

For the Panthers, they can be very pleased with hanging on to their slender win over Comoros, particularly as they had to do without talisman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Ghana should not be having problems with Gabon, however they have only been victorious in just one of their last eight matches that was not on home soil (D2 L5). Also, only three of their fixtures from 2021 till date have produced more than two goals. Another similar low scoring outcome would not be out of place.

Prediction: Under 2.5 goals