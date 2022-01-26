Betting: AFCON 2021 Day 15 (Round of 16) predictions

Kunle Fayiga
With just two spots left to book in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, Wednesday’s action is set to be an intense one.

Mohamed Salah (C) celebrates after Egypt scored against Sudan
After shaky performances against Equatorial Guinea and Sierra Leone, the Elephants turned up against Algeria with an impressive 3-1 win and topped Group E while the Desert Foxes crashed out as defending champions and finished last. With what was shown against the Algerians, the Ivoirians finally look like favourites to their third AFCON title.

The Pharaohs meanwhile recovered from a disappointing defeat by Nigeria and saw off Guinea-Bissau and Sudan, finishing second in Group B behind the Super Eagles. The seven-time champions have not been very convincing in this tournament and are not seen as the favoured side for this round of 16 tie.

Cote d'Ivoire have found goals easy to come by so far at AFCON 2021
Egypt might have struggled for goals during the group phase but that was not the case for Cote d'Ivoire, who were the joint second-highest scorers (6 alongside Nigeria) after Cameroon (7). So far, most of the games in the round of 16 have produced an average of two goals and with this fixture being the focus of attention in this round, the same goal outcome should be expected with some very high rewards.

Prediction: Over 1.5 goals

BetKing odds: (1.65)

The Eagles were very solid in Group F, winning twice and drawing once to finish top, ahead of debutants Gambia. The Malians are regular at making the AFCON knockout phase and will look to progress to the quarter-finals. They will however not have it easy against the Equatoguineans.

Equatorial Guinea players celebrate against Sierra Leone.
The National Thunder were equally solid in Group E, finishing as runners-up behind Ivory Coast and secured a big win against Algeria. The Central African country reached the knockout phase in their previous two AFCON participations (2012 and 2015) of which they were co-hosts and hosts respectively. AFCON 2021 has been about less-fancy teams making headlines and Juan Micha's men will hope to do just that.

Only one match has required extra-time and ultimately penalties to decide the winner in this round of 16. Going by that this outcome, punters can back either team to come out victorious within 90 minutes

Prediction: Either team to win

BetKing odds: (1.30)

Kunle Fayiga

