4 football games that most likely spoilt your ticket on Sunday

Tunde Young
Reminiscing on the biggest upsets in football betting from Sunday, March 6 2022.

Q frustrated Victor Osimhen confront Milan players.
Hundreds of football games were played this past weekend and while Sunday was mostly good from a betting perspective, there are still some bad eggs.

Here are four upsets that most likely cost you money on Sunday.

Olivier Giroud netted the only goal of the match against Napoli
Napoli lost at home to AC Milan which may have come as a surprise to many because the away team was valued at 3.10 odds for a win.

But AC Milan have the best away record in the Serie A right now so it is not the biggest upset in this game. The biggest shocker is the lack of goals, a simple over 1.5 was at 1.30 odds and the result ruined everything.

Napoli failed to find a reply for Olivier Giroud's goal despite Victor Osimhen's best efforts.

Aris came from behind to beat Olympiacos 2-1
Olympiacos are top of the Greek Super League and were unbeaten away from home heading into this game against Aris who are fourth on the table and were 23 points behind the visitors.

Olympiacos were valued at 2.30 odds for a win and 1.40 odds for a double chance which they looked on course to achieve by taking an early lead.

Aris then came into the second half looking far more energetic and socred two goals including a 79th-minute winner to turn the game upside down.

Hajduk Split failed to beat Istra
Hajduk Split are fourth on the log in the Croatian first division and were valued at 1.40 odds to defeat their hosts Istra who were and still are second from bottom.

The fact that Hajduk also have the best away record in the league made this an even more tantalising pick but it was not to go according to plan.

Former AC Milan striker, Nikola Kalinic opened the scoring but the hosts responded in the second half and neither side could do anything else.

MFM FC
It should not be a surprise that MFM lost 2-1 to fifth-placed Kwara United, after all they are bottom of the NPFL but this one was a bit of a surprise.

MFM seemed to have improved under new management, unbeaten in their previous four with two home wins and two away draws.

Add the fact that Kwara United were winless away from home before this game and that 1.85 odds for an MFM home win begins to look like more of a bargain than a risk.

Whether it was a case of Kwara United finally coming alive on the road or MFM returning to their old ways but they fell to a 2-1 defeat in Lagos.

Tunde Young

