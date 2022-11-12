Betking's World Kup Hub is the complete way to follow the World Cup this year

This centralizes the provision of services and facilities, meaning spectators and players will spend less time travelling and more time enjoying the tournament

In that same spirit of keeping all the good stuff in one place, BetKing has launched a World Kup Hub for fans to find all the information they need about the games, match previews and the best betting odds.

Here are five things you can enjoy on the BetKing World Kup Hub:

Team Profiles

You have to admit that no matter how much you know about football teams around the world, there are a few you are less knowledgeable about than others. For example, Qatar is making its first-ever appearance at the World Cup, while Canada is at the tournament for the second time ever, with its last appearance coming 36 years ago.

The BetKing World Kup Hub has team profiles giving you the latest information about teams at the World Cup; from teams' top scorers to their biggest goal threat, to their chances of winning their next matches and how far they are projected in the tournament.

All this information provides more insight for visitors whether you are a bettor looking for background knowledge about teams you intend to bet on or you simply are curious about the teams playing at the tournament.

Match Previews

All 62 matches of the World Cup have match previews on the World Kup Hub, showing predicted lineups, form coming into the match and odds for both teams.

These previews are excellent for getting into the spirit of each match, giving you a taste of what to expect every game, and providing insight into the teams in action you won’t find elsewhere.

Seamless betting

The World Kup Hub integrates selected odds seamlessly, automatically adding the selected odds on the match previews or team profiles directly to the users’ bet slips. This saves users time that would be otherwise spent checking for odds and tips, making the entire process fast and easy.

For example, the tournament kicks off on the 20th of November with the hosts Qatar taking on Ecuador, the World Kup Hub shows statistics of the games the teams have played leading up to that match and each team’s winning odds, with Qatar having 3.35 odds of winning, while Ecuador have 2.18 odds of winning, clicking on any of these odds automatically adds them to your betting slip. Pretty neat!

Latest news

There is a live news ticker that provides up-to-date news on all things related to the World Cup, with timestamps on each news item so you can be sure of how recent the news is. News is often published as soon as it breaks, ensuring you don’t miss important updates.

Gaming

Arguably the most fun section of the World Kup Hub, the gaming section puts visitors' knowledge about teams at the World Cup to the test, with different interactive games that are fun to play alone or with friends if you are feeling competitive.

The games are not only fun but also inform users about the World Cup teams in the most entertaining way possible.

To try out the World Kup Hub for yourself, visit the BetKing World Kup Hub and get in on the fun.

