BetKing celebrates the 2022 FIFA World Cup Finals with customers

With BetKing’s theme for this year’s World Cup being #FeelItBetOnIt, guests also had the opportunity to place live bets on the match and participate in a rewarding raffle draw with prizes including a Smart TV, smartphones and exclusive BetKing FIFA 2022 merchandise were won, treating every one of their guests to a wonderful experience as they watched the closing ceremony and the match between Argentina and France. Also thrilling the guests with an outstanding performance was one of Nigeria's greatest musicians, BNXN, formerly known as Buju.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Throughout the global football tournament (November 20th - December 18th, 2022), BetKing rewarded its customers with several prizes worth over 400 million Naira, where 12 lucky customers & agents won an all-expenses-paid trip, millions in betting credits, and thousands of other consolation prizes.

Pulse Nigeria

Addressing the guests, Adim Isiakpona, Chief Operating Officer, BetKing Nigeria, said, “Nigerians are united by their passion for football. Thus, we are thrilled to celebrate the World Cup's conclusion with our business partners and customers. During the World Cup, we had incredible deals specially curated for our retail and online customers that could turn a game's enthusiasm into a real victory. In the New year and beyond, we'll continue to establish connections with our customers and partners through fantastic services and offers.”

By providing its consumers with dependable and high-quality services, BetKing remains dedicated to establishing benchmarks for sporting pleasure in Africa.

---