BetKing celebrates the 2022 FIFA World Cup Finals with customers

Guests celebrating at the FIFA World Cup Watch Party hosted by BetKing
Leading sports betting and digital entertainment platform, BetKing, recently hosted an exclusive watch party celebrating the end of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The BetKing ecosystem's stakeholders, including customers, agents, and the media, came together at the event on Sunday, 18th December, at The Amore Gardens in Lekki to celebrate their shared enthusiasm for the game.

With BetKing’s theme for this year’s World Cup being #FeelItBetOnIt, guests also had the opportunity to place live bets on the match and participate in a rewarding raffle draw with prizes including a Smart TV, smartphones and exclusive BetKing FIFA 2022 merchandise were won, treating every one of their guests to a wonderful experience as they watched the closing ceremony and the match between Argentina and France. Also thrilling the guests with an outstanding performance was one of Nigeria's greatest musicians, BNXN, formerly known as Buju.

Guest performance by BNXN, at the FIFA World Cup watch party hosted by BetKing
The winner of the Hisense Smart TV at BetKing’s closing ceremony watch party on Sunday
Throughout the global football tournament (November 20th - December 18th, 2022), BetKing rewarded its customers with several prizes worth over 400 million Naira, where 12 lucky customers & agents won an all-expenses-paid trip, millions in betting credits, and thousands of other consolation prizes.

The winner of a Samsung Smartphone at BetKing’s closing ceremony watch party on Sunday
Addressing the guests, Adim Isiakpona, Chief Operating Officer, BetKing Nigeria, said, “Nigerians are united by their passion for football. Thus, we are thrilled to celebrate the World Cup's conclusion with our business partners and customers. During the World Cup, we had incredible deals specially curated for our retail and online customers that could turn a game's enthusiasm into a real victory. In the New year and beyond, we'll continue to establish connections with our customers and partners through fantastic services and offers.”

By providing its consumers with dependable and high-quality services, BetKing remains dedicated to establishing benchmarks for sporting pleasure in Africa.

