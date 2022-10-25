Stake big on this UEFA Champions League 7 odds on Bet9ja and cashout this Wednesday

Bet9ja offers odds on eight games on Wednesday from which we have selected the surest odds for you to stake on and win.

Bet9ja accumulator odds on Champions League

Pulse Nigeria

Atletico Madrid vs Bayer Leverkusen: Atletico Madrid to win @ 1.73 odds

Napoli vs Rangers: Napoli to win @ 1.21 odds

Ajax vs Liverpool: Over 2.5 goals @ 1.48 odds

Inter Milan vs Viktoria Plzen: Over 2.5 goals @ 1.45 odds

Club Brugge vs Porto: Over 1.5 goals @ 1.24 odds

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich: Over 2.5 goals @ 1.40 odds

Total odds on Bet9ja: 7.75 odds

*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator

Inter Milan vs Viktoria Plzen

Wednesday, October 26, 17:45 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Over 2.5 goals

Odds: 1.45 on Bet9ja

Inter Milan need a win to seal qualification to the next round of this year’s UEFA Champions League but perhaps betting on goals is safer.

Pulse Nigeria

Over 2.5 goals at the San Siro is very likely as Plzen have proven to be very leaky defensively having shipped 16 goals in four games so far.

Club Brugge vs Porto

Wednesday, October 26, 17:45 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Over 2.5 goals

Odds: 1.45 on Bet9ja

Club Brugge have secured an unlikely qualification from this group and are a draw away from guaranteeing their spot as group winners.

IMAGO / News Images

Porto also needs a result here which means goals could be safer as four of the five games between these teams have produced at least three goals.

Atletico Madrid vs Bayer Leverkusen

Wednesday, October 26, 20:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Atletico Madrid to win

Odds: 1.73 on Bet9ja

Atletico Madrid are in a win-or-bust situation as only a win against Leverkusen will put them in contention for qualification.

AFP

It also helps that Atletico Madrid have never lost at home to Leverkusen, with two wins and two draws in four games.

Napoli vs Rangers

Wednesday, October 26, 20:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Napoli to win

Odds: 1.21 on Bet9ja

Napoli have won all of their four games so far scoring 17 goals in what has been a dominant return to the UEFA Champions League so far.

Pulse Nigeria

A comfortable win at home to Rangers is all that could possibly happen in this one and the low odds back it.

Ajax vs Liverpool

Wednesday, October 26, 20:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Over 2.5 goals

Odds: 1.48 on Bet9ja

Liverpool and Ajax are two teams with reputation for goalscoring which should manifest at the Johann Cruyff Arena on Wednesday.

Imago

Each of Ajax’s last six games have produced over 2.5 goals while Liverpool have done so in all but one of their Champions League matches so far.

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich

Wednesday, October 26, 20:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Over 2.5 goals

Odds: 1.40 on Bet9ja

Barcelona’s last four games have produced over 2.5 goals and Bayern Munich have done the same in six of their last seven games.

AFP