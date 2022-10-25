The UEFA Champions League is back and matchday 5 offers punters another opportunity to cashout this midweek.
Stake big on this UEFA Champions League 7 odds on Bet9ja and cashout this Wednesday
Bet9ja offers sure odds on Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League action
Bet9ja offers odds on eight games on Wednesday from which we have selected the surest odds for you to stake on and win.
Bet9ja accumulator odds on Champions League
Atletico Madrid vs Bayer Leverkusen: Atletico Madrid to win @ 1.73 odds
Napoli vs Rangers: Napoli to win @ 1.21 odds
Ajax vs Liverpool: Over 2.5 goals @ 1.48 odds
Inter Milan vs Viktoria Plzen: Over 2.5 goals @ 1.45 odds
Club Brugge vs Porto: Over 1.5 goals @ 1.24 odds
Barcelona vs Bayern Munich: Over 2.5 goals @ 1.40 odds
Total odds on Bet9ja: 7.75 odds
*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator
Inter Milan vs Viktoria Plzen
Wednesday, October 26, 17:45 (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Over 2.5 goals
Odds: 1.45 on Bet9ja
Inter Milan need a win to seal qualification to the next round of this year’s UEFA Champions League but perhaps betting on goals is safer.
Over 2.5 goals at the San Siro is very likely as Plzen have proven to be very leaky defensively having shipped 16 goals in four games so far.
Club Brugge vs Porto
Wednesday, October 26, 17:45 (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Over 2.5 goals
Odds: 1.45 on Bet9ja
Club Brugge have secured an unlikely qualification from this group and are a draw away from guaranteeing their spot as group winners.
Porto also needs a result here which means goals could be safer as four of the five games between these teams have produced at least three goals.
Atletico Madrid vs Bayer Leverkusen
Wednesday, October 26, 20:00 (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Atletico Madrid to win
Odds: 1.73 on Bet9ja
Atletico Madrid are in a win-or-bust situation as only a win against Leverkusen will put them in contention for qualification.
It also helps that Atletico Madrid have never lost at home to Leverkusen, with two wins and two draws in four games.
Napoli vs Rangers
Wednesday, October 26, 20:00 (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Napoli to win
Odds: 1.21 on Bet9ja
Napoli have won all of their four games so far scoring 17 goals in what has been a dominant return to the UEFA Champions League so far.
A comfortable win at home to Rangers is all that could possibly happen in this one and the low odds back it.
Ajax vs Liverpool
Wednesday, October 26, 20:00 (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Over 2.5 goals
Odds: 1.48 on Bet9ja
Liverpool and Ajax are two teams with reputation for goalscoring which should manifest at the Johann Cruyff Arena on Wednesday.
Each of Ajax’s last six games have produced over 2.5 goals while Liverpool have done so in all but one of their Champions League matches so far.
Barcelona vs Bayern Munich
Wednesday, October 26, 20:00 (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Over 2.5 goals
Odds: 1.40 on Bet9ja
Barcelona’s last four games have produced over 2.5 goals and Bayern Munich have done the same in six of their last seven games.
Seven of the last eight games between these two teams have ended in over 2.5 goals, a tradition that will most likely continue at Camp Nou this Wednesday.
