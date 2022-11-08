Manchester City to thrash Chelsea and other sure bets

Bet9ja offers odds on the game with multiple interesting markets which will be explored and explained below.

Manchester City v Chelsea betting tips

Manchester City are valued at 1.48 to win at home to Chelsea on Wednesday night and while that will most likely happen, here are some more options.

Twitter

No goal/goal is valued at 2.06 odds which is possible because four of the last five matches between them have ended 1-0.

Manchester City to score the first goal at 1.38 odds and 1.28 odds on Bet9ja for the home team to qualify by any means.

Manchester City v Chelsea preview

Wednesday, November 9, 21:00 (GMT+1)

Manchester City have had the upper hand in recent instalments of this fixture having won the last two by a goal to nil.

Pulse Live Uganda

They are the overwhelming favourites to win if they play their full squad but that remains to be seen as Pep Guardiola is famous for tinkering his squad.

Chelsea on the other hand have exhausted the new manager bounce under Graham Potter and look nothing like a match for their hosts.

AFP

Team form

Manchester City come into this game off the back of a hard-fought home win against Fulham which is their third consecutive win.

Chelsea have lost two of their last three games and have only won twice in their previous six, not the type of form to play Manchester City with.

AFP

Manchester City have won the last two games between these teams while Chelsea won the three prior to that, making it somewhat evenly poised on head-to-head.

Team news

Manchester City will be without fullback Joao Cancelo who is suspended after getting sent off in the last game against Fulham.

AFP

Other absentees include Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips who have long-term injuries and Benjamin Mendy who remains out due to legal issues.

Chelsea on the other hand have a deep roll call of absentees, led by goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and Ben Chilwell who recently got injured.

AFP