'Best player in the World' - and other Reactions to Mo Salah's Incredible display for Liverpool in Leeds demolition

The Reds dominance resulted in a 6-0 destruction of Leeds United to move just three points of defending Champions Manchester City in the Premier League title race which continues to heat up this month.

Two well taken penalties from Mohamed Salah and a well taken strike from center back Joel Matip off a Salah assist saw the Reds cruise into a 3-0 lead at half-time, before Sadio Mane's brace and a Van Dijk finisher last minute ended a comprehensively dominant Liverpool performance on the night.

Following Liverpool's win on Wednesday night, fans have singled out Mohamed Salah for special praise after his excellent individual performance on the night as he leads the race for the Premier League Golden Boot currently.

