PREMIER LEAGUE

'Best player in the World' - and other Reactions to Mo Salah's Incredible display for Liverpool in Leeds demolition

Fans on social media have acknowledged Mohamed Salah's serious case for the title of 'World's Best' after his masterclass against Leeds United on Wednesday night

Social media reactions to Liverpool's 6-0 humbling of Leeds United on Wednesday

Liverpool hosted Leeds United at Anfield on February 23 - Wednesday night in the Premier League.

The Reds dominance resulted in a 6-0 destruction of Leeds United to move just three points of defending Champions Manchester City in the Premier League title race which continues to heat up this month.

Liverpool vs Leeds United
Liverpool vs Leeds United Imago

Two well taken penalties from Mohamed Salah and a well taken strike from center back Joel Matip off a Salah assist saw the Reds cruise into a 3-0 lead at half-time, before Sadio Mane's brace and a Van Dijk finisher last minute ended a comprehensively dominant Liverpool performance on the night.

Liverpool crushed Leeds United 6-0 on Wednesday night in the Premier League
Liverpool crushed Leeds United 6-0 on Wednesday night in the Premier League Imago

Following Liverpool's win on Wednesday night, fans have singled out Mohamed Salah for special praise after his excellent individual performance on the night as he leads the race for the Premier League Golden Boot currently.

Mohamed Salah scofred 2 goals and gave an assist for Liverpool against Leeds on Wednesday night
Mohamed Salah scofred 2 goals and gave an assist for Liverpool against Leeds on Wednesday night Imago

Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter to Salah's masterclass against Leeds:

