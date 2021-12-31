Best of 2021: Signings of the year

Jose Sa – Olympiakos to Wolves for £6.25m

Pulse Nigeria

Jose Sa has been one of the revelations of the Premier League this season, being a very impressive shot-stopper who is confident with the ball at his feet. Arguably the best signing of the season, Sa has become a fan favorite at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Connor Gallagher – Chelsea to Crystal Palace, loan

AFP

English midfielder Connor Gallagher has been a bundle of energy for Crystal Palace. Since he joined on loan from Chelsea, Gallagher has been pivotal for Patrick Vieira's team, scoring six Premier League goals for the Eagles and assisting three more.

Emmanuel Dennis – Club Brugge to Watford for £3.7m

Pulse Nigeria

Nigeria forward Emmanuel Dennis has been sensational for Watford. Despite their poor record, the 24-year-old has been their sole goal threat as they aim to avoid relegation, and is only behind Mohamed Salah for direct goal contributions so far this term.

Cristiano Ronaldo – Juventus to Manchester United for £12.86m

AFP

Portuguese football icon Cristiano Ronaldo has hit the ground running since he returned to Manchester United. Despite their inconsistencies, Ronaldo has 14 goals already for the Red Devils. He has saved Manchester United on several occasions already, with his late goals against Villareal and Atalanta in the Champions League ensuring progress to the knockout phase.

David Alaba – Bayern Munich to Real Madrid, free

Pulse Nigeria

Real Madrid are runaway leaders in the Spanish La Liga. David Alaba's arrival was somewhat overshadowed by the controversy following the departure of captain Sergio Ramos. The Austria international captain has however provided consistency to shore up the Real Madrid defence, which has been key to their impressive start to the season.

Arnaut Danjuma – Bournemouth to Villarreal for £21 million

AFP

Nigerian-born Arnaut Danjuma has taken La Liga by storm since he joined from Bournemouth. In 12 league appearances, Danjuma has scored five goals and created two. The Dutch international has been more effective in Europe however, with four strikes in six Champions League games.

Aaron Ramsdale – Sheffield United to Arsenal for £24m

AFP

Arsenal had a rocky start at the early stage, but as the season has progressed they have steadily gotten better. One of the keys to that improvement is the reflexes and stunning acrobatics of goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, who was brought in from Sheffield United. The impressive 23-year-old has displaced Bernd Leno as first-choice goalkeeper, a factor which has led to their surge up the Premier League table.

Demarai Gray – Bayer Leverkusen from Everton for £1.8m

AFP

England youngster Demarai Gray has been one of the surprises of the season.

The former Leicester City winger returned to the Premier League after a spell in Germany with Bayern Leverkusen, arriving at Goodison for next to nothing. Everton fans may not have much to celebrate due to their inconsistency this season, but Gray has been a breath of fresh air in the blue half of Merseyside, contributing two assists and five goals, including a late winner against Arsenal.

Sebastien Haller – Ajax from West Ham for £19m

AFP

Ivorian target man Sebastien Haller was acquired by Dutch giants Ajax at the start of the year in the winter transfer window. The former Eintracht Frankfurt man had struggled to settle down in the Premier League with West Ham, but since joining Ajax, the 27-year-old has, alongside Robert Lewandowski, had the best stats among centre-forwards.

Haller was the top scorer in the Champions League group stage, setting a record with 10 strikes in six matches.

Martin Odegaard – Real Madrid to Arsenal £31.5m

AFP

The arrival of Martin Odegaard has contributed tangibly to the newfound stability at Arsenal.