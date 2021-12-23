Best of 2021: Nigerian breakout stars

Akinkunmi Amoo – Hammarby

The 19-year-old made the mildest of impressions as part of Manu Garba’s U-17 team to the 2019 FIFA World Cup. While that underwhelming crop has struggled to take the next step, Amoo took huge strides in his personal development in 2021.

The forward was instrumental for Swedish side Hammarby in the season just ended, starting 21 of 30 league matches and pitching in with nine goals and five assists in the Allsvenskan to lift the club from eighth to fifth in the table. Filling in upfront, wide and as an attacking midfielder, the sprightly Amoo has developed a real hunger for goals, attacking the box at pace to get on the end of deliveries while also carrying the ball into the final third with his wand of a left foot.

It remains to be seen just what his potential is, but if he keeps his current trajectory, it will not be too long before he enters the conversation for a senior national team place.

Calvin Bassey – Rangers

When the name of Calvin Ughelumba Bassey was included in the Nigeria squad for October’s international double-header against Central African Republic, it took many by surprise. However, his invitation was no gimme: the versatile defender has since proven himself more than deserving of the attention, and is legitimately making his claim to be a starter for the reigning Scottish champions.

A left-back by trade, Bassey can also fill in at centre-back, and has not looked out of place in the latter role in the injury-enforced absence of compatriot Leon Balogun. His run in the Gers team (he has started all of their last nine matches) has coincided with a period of greater defensive solidity, and he provides an added dimension with his aggressive runs from centre-back. He is, without a doubt, the future, provided Nigeria actually remember to cap him next time they call him up.

Raphael Onyedika – Midtjylland

Two things about Raphael Onyedika leap out at you when you watch him. The first is that he loves a yellow card. The second is that, at 20, he is seriously talented and has huge upside.

Of course, it is hard to divorce the first from the second. Onyedika is raw still, and has had to step up in a major way for Danish side Midtjylland following the departure of fellow Nigerian Frank Onyeka to Brentford. It is easy to make the case that he is the superior talent, however.

In August, he starred in UEFA Champions League qualifying as Midtjylland eliminated Celtic; in October, the latest fruit of the FC Ebedei connection was named Danish Player of the Month. Onyedika was a virtual ever-present, only missing one game through suspension, as his club narrowly missed out (by a point) on progress to the next round of the Europa League.