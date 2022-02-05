Betting 101: Top tips, predictions and H2H records

Here are some exciting games to add to your tickets today:

Monaco vs Lyon

Best Market: Ov.1.5 , Lyon to win either Half, Both teams to score

Match Facts:

Going on recent form alone, Monaco hold the advantage, despite Lyon's dramatic win over Marseille.

AFP

Lyon have recruited very well in the January transfer window and marquee signing Tanguy Ndombele is set to make his debut.

Lyon have scored at least 2 goals in 8 of their last 10 matches against Monaco in all competitions but Wissam Ben Yedder remains the main man this season.

AFP

The former Sevilla man has 13 goals in all competitions this term.

Fiorentina vs Lazio

Best Market: Lazio to win either half, 10minutes Draw, Ov.2.5

Match Facts:

Fiorentina must begin life without talisman Dusan Vlahovic. His immediate replacement Artur Cabral may only make the bench, but Former AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek might start up front.

AFP

It is always a party at The Stadio Artemio Franchi, as home team Fiorentina always treat their supporters to a lot of goals. At least three goals have been scored in each of Fiorentina's last 10 home games.

Their visitors are also a high scoring side with at least two goals scored in Lazio's last 9 away games.

With Fiorentina looking to prove there is life after Vlahovic and Lazio struggling to find consistency, this promises to be a cracking game.

Inter vs Milan

Best Market: Inter double-chance (Win or Draw), Ov.1.5, Ov6.5 corners

Match Facts:

AC Milan come into this one with a number of absentees. The red half of Milan will most likely be without Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Ante Rebic and Fikayo Tomori.

The silver lining to this ominous injury cloud us the return of Franck Kessie and Ismael Bennacer from AFCON.

AFP

Inter are undefeated in their last 28 home matches but Ac Milan have the best away record in the league - winning 26 of their last 32 away matches.

The difference between the two sides is Hakan Calhanoglou, asides from Ibrahimovic he is the only other player to have played for both teams.

AFP