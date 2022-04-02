LA LIGA

Benzema's penalty brace ensures Real Madrid end Celta Vigo's Unbeaten run

David Ben
Karim Benzema helped Real Madrid maintain their lead at the top of the standings following a tri-festival of penalties on Saturday at the Estadio de Balaídos

Real Madrid recorded a 2-1 victory away at Celta Vigo on Saturday evening, April 2 in La Liga, ending Celta's run of six games without defeat.

The home side were most impressive at the start of the match as Celta skipper Iago Aspas nearly scored his 14th goal of the season after his shot deflected over the Courtois goal-post.

The hosts continued to probe, however, forcing another save from Thibaut Courtois, who denied a powerful strike from midfielder Denis Suárez.

Real Madrid, who were returning to league action after their humiliation by Barcelona in their last league game before the International break , started to threaten.

Failing to take their chances early on in the half, Celta were finally punished when Madrid took the lead in the 19th after Nolito had fouled defender Éder Militão in the area.

Karim Benzema scores the opener for Madrid against Celta Vigo
Karim Benzema scores the opener for Madrid against Celta Vigo Twitter

Galacticos french talisman Karim Benzema made no mistake from the spot, scoring his 23rd league goal of the season to give the visitors the 1-0 lead at half-time.

Celta attacker Nolito would eventually make up for his error in the first half by scoring the leveller in the 52nd minute after latching on to a pass from Javi Galan and striking past Courtois.

However, Celta still let Madrid back into the game after two brief moment of madness.

Goalscorer Karim Benzema had missed a penalty after an ugly foul from Jeison Murillo in the 64th minute.

Karim Benzema
Karim Benzema Twitter

Five minutes later, Madrid were awarded another penalty again, with Karim Benzema making no mistake this time putting the ball past Matias Dituro to give Los Blancos the lead once more.

Real Madrid won 2-1 against Celta Vigo on Saturday evening
Real Madrid won 2-1 against Celta Vigo on Saturday evening Twitter

Benzema's brace ultimately ensured Madrid ran out 2-1 winners at the Estadio de Balaídos, with the league leaders now 12 points clear of second-placed Sevilla who travel to face Barcelona on Sunday, April 3 at Camp Nou.

