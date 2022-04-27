Benzema matches Lionel Messi's Champions League legacy with vintage display against Manchester City

But Real Madrid were the happier of the two teams after managing to stay within touching distance of their opponents largely thanks to a brace.

The French striker scored an expertly taken snapshot in the first half and a beautifully executed panenka penalty in the second half.

What does this have to do with Messi?

Beyond keeping Real Madrid in the tie, Benzema’s brace bears some more significance, especially on a personal level.

The French striker has now become the outright leading scorer in this season’s Champions League with 14 goals.

Benzema has now also matched the fourth-highest tally for a single Champions League season, a record previously held by Lionel Messi who scored 14 goals in the 2011/12 campaign.

With nine goals in this season’s knockout stages, Benzema also surpasses Messi’s record of eight knockout goals, only Cristiano Ronaldo has more with 10.

The ‘Karim’ always rises to the top

Benzema has only needed 10 games to score 14 goals this season compared to Messi who did it in 11 games before getting knocked out in the semi-finals by Chelsea.

It becomes even more impressive when you realise that Benzema still has at least one more game this UCL season which gives him the chance to surpass Messi’s record.

Beyond Messi, Benzema also could have a chance to match or surpass some other records with Lewandowski in joint-third for his 15 goals in the 2019/20 campaign.