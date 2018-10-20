Pulse.ng logo
Benzarti sacked as Tunisia boss despite Cup of Nations qualification

Benzarti sacked as Tunisia boss despite Cup of Nations qualification

Faouzi Benzarti was sacked as Tunisia coach on Saturday, just four days after leading the 'Carthage Eagles' to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations finals.

Faouzi Benzarti (pictured October 15) was fired from his coaching position for Tunisia four days after helping the Carthage Eagles qualify for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations finals play

Faouzi Benzarti (pictured October 15) was fired from his coaching position for Tunisia four days after helping the Carthage Eagles qualify for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations finals

Benzarti, 68, only took over at the end of July, succeeding Nabil Maaloul who had quit following Tunisia's World Cup campaign in Russia where they beat Panama but lost to England and Belgium.

Benzarti's two assistants, Maher Kanzari and Mourad Okbi will take interim charge of the national team "until a new coach is named in 2019," said Tunisian football federation spokesman Kais Reguez.

Tunisia made sure of their place at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations to be played in Cameroon by beating Niger 2-1 on Tuesday, their fourth win in four group games.

