Benfica vs Ajax: Put all your money on this potential goal-fest - Preview

Izuchukwu Akawor
This encounter is between two former European champions who have won a combined 6 Champions League titles.

Benfica and Ajax are ready to entertain us tonight in the Champions League. Photo Credit: (Ajax/Twitter).
Two historical clubs, two-time Champions League winners, Benfica, and four-time champions and Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam go head-to-head in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 clash at the Estadio do Sport Lisbao in Portugal.

It is a repeat of the 2018/19 group stages fixture between the two teams but the stakes are higher now with a place in the quarterfinal the ultimate prize this time.

Sebastien Haller (C), Antony (Up) and Davy Klaassen (R) were all on the scoresheet for Ajax against PSV
Ajax defeated Benfica in the first leg 1-0 before both teams shared the spoils in Portugal following a 1-1 draw in the second leg.

The Dutch side will go into this particular one as favourites given their rich form at the moment.

Ajax coach Erik ten Hag with Sebastien Haller after the Dutch club beat Sporting in Lisbon in September
Ajax have won each of their last 12 matches in all competitions, scoring tonnes of goals and are one of three teams who yet to lose or draw a game in the Champions League this campaign.

For the hosts, Benfica, they have blown hot and cold recently, having lost two and drawn one of their last five matches with interim boss Nelson Verissimo.

Nelson Verissimo (R) is in his second stint as Benfica interim coach
They find themselves 12 points behind Liga Leaders Sporting and have also exited the Portuguese League Cup.

Such has been the form of the Portuguese Eagles which led to Verissimo taking the reigns on an interim basis after former manager Jorge Jesus and the club parted ways.

Benfica sacked coach Jorge Jesus due to a series of poor results and reported rifts with leading players
Benfica will need to be wary of Ajax, who return to Portugal where they put five goals past Benfica's fiercest rivals, Sporting Lisbon during the group stages.

Cameroon's Sebastien Haller, this season's top scorer in the Champions League, netted four of those goals, and five in total as Ajax defeated Sporting 9-3 on aggregate.

Sebastien Haller's remarkable Champions League debut came after Ajax forgot to include him in their Europa League squad last season
This encounter, between two teams famed for their World class academies and love for attacking football, has all the makings and potential to be a goal-fest.

It is one game that you can't afford to miss tonight.

