Benfica vs Ajax: Put all your money on this potential goal-fest - Preview

It is a repeat of the 2018/19 group stages fixture between the two teams but the stakes are higher now with a place in the quarterfinal the ultimate prize this time.

AFP

Ajax defeated Benfica in the first leg 1-0 before both teams shared the spoils in Portugal following a 1-1 draw in the second leg.

The Dutch side will go into this particular one as favourites given their rich form at the moment.

AFP

Ajax have won each of their last 12 matches in all competitions, scoring tonnes of goals and are one of three teams who yet to lose or draw a game in the Champions League this campaign.

For the hosts, Benfica, they have blown hot and cold recently, having lost two and drawn one of their last five matches with interim boss Nelson Verissimo.

AFP

They find themselves 12 points behind Liga Leaders Sporting and have also exited the Portuguese League Cup.

Such has been the form of the Portuguese Eagles which led to Verissimo taking the reigns on an interim basis after former manager Jorge Jesus and the club parted ways.

AFP

Benfica will need to be wary of Ajax, who return to Portugal where they put five goals past Benfica's fiercest rivals, Sporting Lisbon during the group stages.

Cameroon's Sebastien Haller, this season's top scorer in the Champions League, netted four of those goals, and five in total as Ajax defeated Sporting 9-3 on aggregate.

AFP

This encounter, between two teams famed for their World class academies and love for attacking football, has all the makings and potential to be a goal-fest.