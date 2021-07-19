Benfica to face Spartak Moscow in Champions League qualifying

Scottish champions Rangers will face Malmo or HJK Helsinki while their Glasgow rivals Celtic will play PSV Eindhoven or Galatasaray if they beat Midtjylland in the second qualifying round.

In other fixtures Genk meet Shakhtar Donetsk while 2004 runners-up Monaco take on either Rapid Vienna or Sparta Prague.

Sides that win at the third qualifying round stage progress to the play-off round, the draw for which takes place on August 2.

Losing sides at the third qualifying round stage drop into the Europa League play-off round.

Champions League third qualifying round draw, first legs Aug 3-4, second legs Aug 10: