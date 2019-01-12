Bendel Insurance players celebrated their return to the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) with a parade on the trunks of a trailer.

Bendel Insurance returned to the NPFL after 10 years by finishing top of their Southern Conference group in the Nigeria National League (NNL) Super 8.

The teams return to the first division of football in Nigeria was a huge deal for supporters in Edo State who trooped out in mass to celebrate the team upon their arrival from the competition.

Bendel Insurance lost 4-3 on penalties to Kada City in the final playoff of the NNL Super 8.

According to reports the Edo State government gave the team a new bus for their league campaign and also and a cash reward of 25 million naira for their efforts during the competition.

Pictures of Bendel Insurance's celebration on the trailer has circulated through social media and generated mixed reactions.

The newcomers will not take part in the NPFL scheduled to start on Sunday, January 13 as their league game as been postponed due to their particpation at the NNL Super 8.