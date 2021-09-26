Ben Yedder, Volland lead Monaco past Clermont

Guinea striker Mohamed Bayo notched his fourth goal this term to give top-flight newcomers Clermont an early lead, but Ben Yedder netted for the third game running to bring Monaco level on 25 minutes.

Volland, like Ben Yedder also on target in the midweek victory over Saint-Etienne, struck early in the second half before Sofiane Diop added a late third as Niko Kovac's team climbed into the top half of Ligue 1.

Monaco go to Spain next week to play Real Sociedad in the Europa League, having won their opening group match at home to Austria's Sturm Graz.

Metz earned their first victory of the campaign after overcoming fellow strugglers Brest 2-1 in Brittany.

Teenager Hugo Ekitike scored twice as a substitute to secure Reims a 3-1 win against Nantes, while Troyes drew 1-1 at home to Angers.

Mozambique international Edson Mexer snatched a late equaliser for Bordeaux in their 1-1 draw against Rennes.

Unbeaten Marseille host Lens in Sunday's late match.

Dimitri Payet is in line to return for OM after missing the goalless draw at Angers because of injury.

Jorge Sampaoli's second-placed side trail Paris Saint-Germain by 10 points but have two games in hand.