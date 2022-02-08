Belgium's Dembele to retire at season's end

The 34-year-old is currently playing for Guangzhou City in China, and was widely praised for his rampaging box-to-box role in the Red Devils taking third place at the 2018 World Cup.

He also spent a decade in the Premier League, first with Fulham, and then Spurs.

His announcement comes after confusion that he may have already retired.

"To clear up, I haven't stopped yet, I still have a year on my contract left," Dembele wrote on Instagram after receieving messages wishing him a happy retirement.