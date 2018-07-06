Belgium lead World Cup favourites Brazil 2-0 at half-time

news

Belgium led World Cup favourites Brazil 2-0 at half-time in their quarter-final on Friday as the tournament in Russia braced for a major shock.

Brazil looked sharp at the start of the match in Kazan but a Fernandinho own goal in the 16th minute followed by a superb Kevin De Bruyne strike just after the half-hour put Belgium in the driving seat.

The South American five-time champions came to Russia seeking to erase the pain of a 7-1 defeat against Germany in the semi-finals of the 2014 World Cup on home soil.

They had not conceded a goal in Russia since a 1-1 draw against Switzerland in their first group match.

But Belgium, ranked third in the world, looked devastating on the counter-attack, with De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard marauding forward at every opportunity, leaving Brazil shellshocked at the break.