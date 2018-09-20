Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Belgium join France atop FIFA rankings

Football Belgium join France atop FIFA rankings

Belgium have joined world champions France as joint leaders of the FIFA world rankings released Thursday, the first time in the table's 25-year history that top spot has been shared.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Belgium and Romelu Lukaku have pulled level with France at the top of the FIFA rankings play

Belgium and Romelu Lukaku have pulled level with France at the top of the FIFA rankings

(AFP)

Belgium have joined world champions France as joint leaders of the FIFA world rankings released Thursday, the first time in the table's 25-year history that top spot has been shared.

Belgium have notched up a pair of wins, including victory over Iceland in the inaugural Nations League competition to bring them level with the French, the team who beat them in the World Cup semi-finals.

The only other change in the top 10 sees Denmark (10th, down one place) slip below Spain (9th, unchanged).

Outside of the top ten, two Nations League wins for Ukraine (29th, up six) over Czech Republic (47th, down three) and Slovakia (26th, unchanged) means that they are the month's biggest movers, while Germany (12th, up three) have started to edge back towards a single-figure ranking after their World Cup debacle.

FIFA world rankings as of September 20

1=. Belgium (+1) 1,729 pts

1=. France 1,729

3. Brazil 1,663

4. Croatia 1,634

5. Uruguay 1,632

6. England 1,612

7. Portugal 1,606

8. Switzerland 1,598

9. Spain 1,597

10. Denmark (-1) 1,581

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Cristiano Ronaldo Twitter reacts as Juventus star gets red card on...bullet
2 UEFA Champions League Neymar to blame, Twitter reactions to...bullet
3 UEFA Champions League Kylian Mbappe equals Obafemi Martins recordbullet

Football

Video Watch Cristiano Ronaldo's red card on Juventus Champians League debut
European Football 5 African players who can win this year's Champions League
EA Sports Four Ghanaian legends we’d love to see in FIFA 19
Tottenham's Dele Alli could return from injury at Brighton
Football Pochettino won't rush Alli back despite Spurs slump
X
Advertisement