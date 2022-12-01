Qatar 2022

Belgium's not-so golden generation crash out after disappointing Croatia draw

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Ranked number two in the world, Belgium has departed the World Cup, showing there is nothing golden about this generation of the Red Devils.

Croatia is through to the round of 16 at Belgium's expense.
Croatia is through to the round of 16 at Belgium's expense.

Croatia has qualified for the round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup for a second consecutive time for the first time ever.

Recommended articles

Croatia held world number two-ranked Belgium to a 0-0 draw in their final game in Group E.

Thierry Henry consoles Toby after the game.
Thierry Henry consoles Toby after the game. AFP

The 2028 finalists join Morocco as the two teams to progress to the knockout stages while Belgium heads home.

It was a dull opening 45 minutes between Croatia and Belgium, with both sides failing to make either goalkeeper work.

But Croatia started on a strong and positive note, and the better of both sides in the first half.

Croatia dominated opening half of the game.
Croatia dominated opening half of the game. AFP

While Croatia dominated proceedings on the ball, there was little from both teams offensively as they struggled to create any meaningful opportunities.

Just before added time, Lukaku had the best chance to win the game for Belgium following brilliant work from Doku and Thorgan Hazard.

But once again, the Belgian record scorer was unable to put the ball at the back of the net as Croatia survived, holding on for a share of the spoils.

There was an early drama in the first half after Croatia was awarded a penalty following a foul on Kramaric.

Matt Taylor pointed to the spot, with Luka Modric stepping up to the plate to face club mate, Thibaut Courtois, in goal for the Red Devils.

Croatia's skipper, Luka Modric.
Croatia's skipper, Luka Modric. Goalkeepers: Domink Livakovic, Ivica Ivusic, Ivo GrbicDefenders: Domagoj Vida, Dejan Lovren, Borna Barisic, Josip Juranovic, Josko Gvardiol, Borna Sosa, Josip Stanisic, Martin Erlic, Josip SutaloMidfielders: Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic, Marcelo Brozovic, Mario Pasalic, Nikola Vlasic, Lovro Majer, Kristijan Jakic, Luka SucicForwards: Ivan Perisic, Andrej Kramaric, Bruno Petkovic, Mislav Orsic, Ante Budimir, Marko Livaja Business Insider USA

However, the VAR stepped in to save the day for the Red Devils after calling the attention of centre referee Taylor, who subsequently overturned his earlier decision for offside on Kramaric.

It was more of the same in the second half with 2018 finalists Croatia still in control of the game at the Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium.

Both teams looked sharper in the second half but it was Belgium's Courtois who was the busier goalkeeper as he was forced to make a couple of saves to keep the Devils in the game.

Romelu Lukaku was subbed on by Roberto Martinez just before the start of the second half and the Chelsea man almost broke the deadlock 15 minutes later.

Romelu Lukaku missed 4 big chances for Belgium in the second half.
Romelu Lukaku missed 4 big chances for Belgium in the second half. AFP

In the space of two second-half minutes, the 29-year-old struck the post and then watched as his 62nd-minute header went agonisingly close.

The final 25 minutes of the game were played out with both goalkeepers on holiday as both teams lacked the required cutting edge in the final third.

With a share of the spoils, Croatia joins Group E winners Morocco in the knockout round while Belgium heads back home to Brussels.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu is an economist in love with football, photography, humour and social media.

More from category

  • Qatar 2022 LIVE

    Costa Rica vs Germany, Japan vs Spain

  • 'This is a spiritual activity' - Reactions as Lukaku denies Belgium from progressing to knockout stages

    'This is a spiritual activity' - Reactions as Lukaku Imitates Yakubu Aiyegbeni to deny Belgium from progressing to knockout stages

  • Reactions as Ziyech helps Morocco follow Super Eagles footsteps to secure top spot against Canada

    Reactions as Ziyech helps Morocco follow Super Eagles footsteps to secure top spot against Canada

Recommended articles

Costa Rica vs Germany, Japan vs Spain

Costa Rica vs Germany, Japan vs Spain

'This is a spiritual activity' - Reactions as Lukaku denies Belgium from progressing to knockout stages

'This is a spiritual activity' - Reactions as Lukaku denies Belgium from progressing to knockout stages

Reactions as Ziyech helps Morocco follow Super Eagles footsteps to secure top spot against Canada

Reactions as Ziyech helps Morocco follow Super Eagles footsteps to secure top spot against Canada

Belgium's not-so golden generation crash out after disappointing Croatia draw

Belgium's not-so golden generation crash out after disappointing Croatia draw

A clash of the Titans: Enoch Adegoke and Divine Oduduru jostle for 100m GOLD in Asaba

A clash of the Titans: Enoch Adegoke and Divine Oduduru jostle for 100m GOLD in Asaba

Former NFF president Ammaju Pinnick reveals his World Cup wish for Nigeria

Former NFF president Ammaju Pinnick reveals his World Cup wish for Nigeria

Kano pillars, Vandrezzer named coach ahead of NNL season

Kano pillars, Vandrezzer named coach ahead of NNL season

Kano pillars, Vandrezzer named coach ahead of NNL season

Kano pillars, Vandrezzer named coach ahead of NNL season

Qatar 2022: How to Cashout on Serbia vs Switzerland

Qatar 2022: How to Cashout on Serbia vs Switzerland

Trending

Andre Onana releases a statement on Cameroon exile
QATAR 2022

‘The Nation first and forever’ - Onana speaks out after being exiled from Cameroon national team

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar goalscorers (Golden Boot rankings) (2)

FIFA World Cup 2022 goalscorers (Golden Boot rankings)

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 All results, fixtures, scores, live standings, goalscorers, group tables (10)

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

'Ronaldo is shameless' - Reactions as Bruno Fernades double fires Portugal past Uruguay to knockout stages.
QATAR 2022

'Ronaldo is shameless' - Reactions as Bruno Fernades double fires Portugal past Uruguay to knockout stages