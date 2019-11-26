They are going to take all the beating as Portugal will be looking to defend their title from back in 2016. Following the qualification games, there are just two sides who finished with perfect records and will now be full of confidence heading into the competition next year. These being Belgium and Italy.

Belgium were drawn in Group I, which saw them face off against Russia, Scotland, Cyprus, Kazakhstan and San Marino. They finished taking maximum points from their fixtures. Belgium opened up with a 3-1 victory over Russia that included a brace from former Chelsea star, Eden Hazard. Following this they produced a flat performance that still resulted in a 2-0 away victory against Cyprus.

Consecutive 3-0 home victories followed, firstly against Kazakhstan before then beating Scotland. The latter game saw Romelu Lukaku pick up a brace in what was a very one sided affair. They continued their push for the finals with an easy 4-0 away win against lowly San Marino, before another 4-0 victory against Scotland. Belgium then produced their most impressive attacking performance of qualification with a 9-0 home victory against San Marino. This saw seven separate players score for the side from 44 shots in total, as San Marino failed to produce one shot over the entire game.

Romelu Lukaku in action for Belgium. [dailymail]

Matchday eight then saw another victory as they beat Kazakhstan 2-0, before another 4-1 victory away against Russia. This was just the second goal they have conceded in qualification, with both coming against Russia. Belgium then finished with another easy home victory against Cyprus to wrap up their perfect qualification. They now go into the competition next year as the general third favourites behind France and England.

Italy started qualification following the shock failure to reach the finals of the World Cup in 2018. It is a time of transition for Italy, who following a faultless qualification appear to be back at the top of the footballing world. They were drawn in Group J, that saw them face off against Finland, Greece, Armenia, Liechtenstein and Bosnia and Herzegovina. Following the 10 matches played, they took maximum points as they scored 37 goals and conceded just four.

Italy started qualification with an impressive 2-0 victory over Finland, who appeared to be their biggest threat in the group. Following this they picked up a 6-0 home victory over lowly Liechtenstein, before a further 3-0 away win against Greece. Italy continued their perfect record in qualification with a hard fought 2-1 home victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina. This saw Marco Verratti net the winner in the 86th minute.

Nicolo Zaniolo celebrates after scoring for Italy. [sportsmole]

Italy then travelled to Armenia and produced another impressive performance to win 3-1. They then picked up consecutive victories over Finland and Greece to seal qualification to the finals next year. Italy then put five past Liechtenstein the next game, as Alessio Romagnoli netted a brace. The penultimate match of qualification saw Italy win 3-0 away in Bosnia in another one-sided match up. Italy finished a perfect qualification with a ruthless attacking display to win 9-1 at home to Armenia. This saw seven different players get on the scoresheet as both Immobile and Zaniolo netted braces. Can they now go on and land the competition next year? They can be supported at a general 14/1 for the title.

