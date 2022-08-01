Belgian Pro-League side Union SG set to sign Nigerian forward for ₦867m

The Nigerian forward has already passed his medical with the Belgian club, and he is expected to be announced as their eighth summer signing in the coming hours.

Boniface's imminent signing is a massive boost for Union SG and a big loss for Bodo. The 21-year-old has been a key player for the Norwegian side, with six goals in 15 league matches this year.

He also has five goals in four Champions League qualifying appearances for the Norwegian side this season. Although Bodo are still in with a chance of reaching the group stages, the Nigerian will no longer play a role in their quest. Instead, he will now offer his services to Union SG, who will hope he continues his rich vein of form in the Champions League.

Union SG are also in the third round of qualifying, where they are scheduled to meet Rangers across two legs. While Rangers are the favourites, Union SG will hope that Boniface's arrival can help them claim an upset. The Nigerian will likely miss the first leg of the encounter on Tuesday, but he could be in the squad for the return leg at Ibrox a week later.