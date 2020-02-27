Belgian-born striker Cyriel Dessers has gotten his Nigerian passport after switching his international allegiance to Nigeria.

Born was born in Belgium to a Belgian father and a Nigerian mother.

The 25-year-old who has never represented Belgium at any level-although he was an unused substitute in a Euro U21 qualifier in 2015- and has decided to commit his international future to Nigeria.

According to a report by fcupdate.nl, the striker has now acquired his Nigerian passport to complete his switch.

The striker agreed to play for Nigeria after a series of conversations with the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Pinnick.

Cyriel Dessers has 15 goals so far in the Dutch Eredivisie (Instagram/Heracles Almelo) Instagram

He released a statement through the NFF where he describes himself as a ‘proud Nigerian’ and says he wants to fulfil his dream of wearing the green-white-green colours.

The striker is expected to be included in the Super Eagles squad for the doubleheader against Sierra Leone in March for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Dessers is currently the leading scorer in the Dutch Eredivisie with 15 goals for Heracles Almelo.